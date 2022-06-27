Nick Cannon admits he ‘failed miserably’ at monogamy but could marry again

Nick Cannon has seven children. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Nick Cannon has said that although he “failed miserably” at monogamy, he’s still open to marrying again.

The comedian and actor, 41, is the father of seven children with four different women.

Nick Cannon said he ‘failed miserably’ at monogamy

While he has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, from his previous marriage with Mariah Carey, he also fathers son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell; 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He is also the father of son Zion, who sadly passed away of brain cancer at five months old. Nick shared Zion with singer Alyssa Scott.

The 41-year-old is expecting a baby with Model Bre Tiesi, and it’s been reported that he may also be the father of De La Rosa’s unborn baby.

Despite the multiple babies from different women, Nick has revealed that he’s still open to marriage.

Nick Cannon said he’ll marry someone who can ‘understand’ him

In an interview with Shelley Wade, the 41-year-old said: “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me.”

He added, “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.”

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

Nick Cannon’s marriage with Mariah Carey

Nick and Mariah were married for eight years. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Nick has only been married to singer Mariah Carey. The pair married in 2008 but divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage.

The comedian and All I Want for Christmas singer met in 2005 at the Teen Choice Awards but began dating after Nick appeared in Mariah’s music video for her 2008 song Bye Bye. They then reportedly got married after only a few weeks of dating.

While they separated in 2014, their divorce was finalized in 2016 after Nick filed for divorce.

Nick Cannon has children ‘on purpose’

Since his marriage to Mariah, Nick has been welcoming new children.

He has previously opened up about his battle with Lupus and explained that he wanted to have children because he wanted to live his life to the fullest.

Last year, he also said that he had children “on purpose” and that none of his children were accidents.

Speaking on his Nick Cannon Radio, the comedian said, “I’m having kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident.”

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride.”