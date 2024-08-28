Next investment: Meghan Markle reveals new brand partnership

Meghan Markle is known for many things, from being an actress to a princess, and now she wants to be known as a shopper, according to an interview she did.

Meghan has been launching a Gwyneth Paltrow Goop-type lifestyle brand named American Rivieria Orchard for months without success.

According to Monsters and Critics, Meghan filmed a show for Netflix featuring American Rivieria Orchard that will air in the future.

It seems that other than some jam baskets she has sent to influencers, her products have not been able to be sold anywhere, and there are rudimentary problems she still needs to fix.

Meghan needs to be up-to-date on different brands as someone in the merchandise business. She has revealed some of her online habits for researching those brands.

Meghan has admitted that she often searches online for shopping and has revealed the next company where she has invested her money.

Meghan Markle chooses another female-run company to promote

Meghan, if she is anything else, is all for empowering women. Any chance she can get to help out women-led businesses, she will.

Meghan is freshly back from a women’s business summit, the G9 Ventures Summit hosted by Amy Griffin, and has set her sights on what is next.

In an interview with the New York Times, Meghan shared that she is a minority stakeholder in the female-run company, Cesta Collective. This company features hand-woven bags that are started in Rwanda and finished in Italy.

Meghan admitted that rather than reading online, she googled different shopping brands, “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

In one of these online searches, Meghan purchased a Cesta bag. Photographers spotted Meghan with the bag, which became sold out online.

The company’s founders sent a thank-you note, which led to Meghan becoming the first outside investor in the company.

Meghan went on to say that she realizes the power she has to help people through what she wears.

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have great friendships with and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”

Remarkably, she uses the power she can wield for good to help smaller designers.

