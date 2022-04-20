Model Sarah Talabi turns to politics when asked if she kissed Timothee Chalamet

Model Sarah Talabi got political when asked whether or not she kissed Timothee Chalamet at Coachella, leaving the question unanswered. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Timothee Chalamet was reportedly spotted getting cozy with model Sarah Talabi at Coachella this past weekend, but the two are being tight-lipped about what happened at the music festival.

Sarah did confirm that she was with Timothee during the event but isn’t confirming or denying rumors at this time. At the time of writing, Timothee has not released a statement regarding his attendance at the music festival.

The Victoria’s Secret model used the swirling rumors to promote another cause instead, diverting the attention away from herself and the Lady Bird actor.

Sarah Talabi gets political, doesn’t confirm or deny kiss with Timothee Chalamet

Sarah confirmed that she was at Coachella and the Revolve Festival along with some private parties over the past weekend.

She was there with her twin sister, Leah, and confirmed that she was seen next to Timothee at the event, but she didn’t have much else to say about the actor or her time spent with him.

She told Page Six, “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothee Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

She then encouraged people to contact their local governments and representatives and ask them why reform has been unable to make an impact on the climate crisis.

In a since-expired Instagram story, Sarah tagged Timothee in the post and wrote, “Had the best time with the best group of people.” She later claimed it was the “best night of my life.”

The two were seen on the official live stream of the festival during Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd’s performance and reportedly looked cozy in the crowd.

Timothee Chalamet seen with at least three other women at Coachella

According to Page Six, witnesses claim that Timothee was spotted with an array of women throughout the weekend.

Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi shared in a now-expired Instagram story that Timothee was spotted with other models such as Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Wolf.

However, the page then responded by saying, “I don’t know who Sarah Talabi is but you guys are telling me she isn’t in that pic…bottom line is Timmy hung out with a lot of different women this weekend, just let the kid live.”

One person claimed that Timothee was spotted with a lot of different Victoria’s Secret models in the VIP section of Neon Carnival. Other attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and Tobey Maguire.