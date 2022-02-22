Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel’s cause of death revealed after tragic ‘accident’ left her in a coma for days

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel’s cause of death revealed. Pic credit: @zosobe/Instagram

Miss Alabama 2021, Zoe Sozo Bethel, passed away on February 18.

At the time, her family said that she had died eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

Now, the cause of her death has been revealed.

Miss Alabama died from injuries after an attempted suicide

A police investigation into her death revealed that Bethel attempted to die by suicide by leaping off of a building in the Edgewater neighborhood in Miami.

The Miami Police Department reported that Bethel jumped from a seven-story condo, which left her in a coma before she succumbed to traumatic brain injuries.

Bethel’s death was revealed in a post that her family posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

They wrote, “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”



They highlighted Bethel’s work and accomplishments, “Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.”



“At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe,” they continued.

“For those who would like to show additional support, you may click on the link above. This support will help cover medical and burial arrangement costs for Zoe,” the post concluded.

Bethel’s death follows the death of former Miss USA

Just last month, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide after jumping off a building in Manhattan.

In a statement to Extra, Kryst’s mother said: “Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression, which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

Kryst had written an essay for Allure that detailed her feelings of insecurity.

She wrote about being the oldest woman in history to win the title of Miss USA at the age of 28 and how she felt that she was “running out of time in society’s eyes.”

She also wrote about the emptiness she felt, even after accomplishing so much.

Kryst also addressed online trolls who mocked her muscular body.