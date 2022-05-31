Millie Bobby Brown’s worlds collide as Stranger Things boyfriend poses with real boyfriend

Millie Bobby Brown teases her worlds ‘collide’ in photo with real boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, and on-screen boyfriend, Finn Wolfhard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Many 18-year-old girls feel lucky if they have one boyfriend and can barely imagine having two— even if one is only onscreen.

Millie Bobby Brown joked that her worlds were colliding when she posted a photo of herself standing between her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, and her costar Finn Wolfhard, who plays her boyfriend Mike in Stranger Things.

Throughout the show, Mike and Millie’s character Eleven share a special friendship and bond and have gone through a breakup onscreen, ultimately navigating the ups and downs of being teenagers together. At the same time, Millie and Finn likely shared some similar friendship experiences as they grew up filming Stranger Things together.

Fortunately for Jake, Millie only has eyes for him in real life.

Millie Bobby Brown poses with Jake Bongiovi and Finn Wolfhard

Millie stands between the two young men with a pensive look on her face as she rests her chin on her fist. She’s seen wearing a floral patterned shirt and sporting Eleven’s trademark shaved head.

In the photo, Jake is standing with sunglasses on and a white tee shirt on her left side. On her other side stands Finn, wearing a blue and gray polo.

She captioned the post, “when two works collide,” with the mind-blown emoji.

Confirming her relationship with fans, Millie took to her Instagram Stories to share a shot of her and Jake sharing a kiss. She posted a moving sticker on the photo that reads, “in love.”

Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Although Finn is quieter about his personal life, the Stranger Things actor has a girlfriend of his own as well.

Finn Wolfhard keeps relationship private

Finn Wolfhard is dating Elsie Richter, but they keep their relationship very secret. They don’t even tend to post each other on social media, though they both have their own accounts.

They were first spotted together in March 2021 and confirmed their relationship shortly after.

Elsie is also an actress who has starred in the television series Doll & Em and the short Di Bibl. She comes from a family of actors, with Dolly Wells reportedly as her mother, Mischa Richter her father, and her younger brother, Ezra Richter.

She has an unverified Instagram account, but the account boasts over 160,000 followers, including Finn, Millie, and Stranger Things costar Maya Hawke.

In the past, Finn has felt that too many people pressured him to go public with his relationship. In an interview with the Washington Post, he said that fans threatened to release his personal information and even Elsie’s info, such as her address, if their relationship wasn’t confirmed. To protect their privacy, he posted a picture of the two which has since been deleted.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 releases July 1.