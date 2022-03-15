Mike Mora dead at 37: Kelis’ husband passed away after stage 4 stomach cancer battle

Kelis’ husband, photographer Mike Mora passed away after battling stomach cancer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

September 24, 2021, Mike Mora shared with his followers that a year before, he only had 18 months to live.

He expressed his fears that he had only six months left and sent love to his wife, Kelis.

Sources confirmed on March 14 that Mike passed away at 37 after battling stomach cancer.

Mike leaves behind his wife, three children, and many caring friends.

Who is Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora?

A member of Kelis’ management team, Steve Satterthwaite, confirmed Mike’s Passing to ET, saying, “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mike Mora was not only Kelis’ husband but a father to their children, as well as a photographer.

Although much of his life has been kept private, his Instagram feed shows his passion for his work and family.

He took many different photos of his farm and animals, his children, food and showed support for his wife.

Mike also used his Instagram to share his story. A year after his diagnosis, he shared with his followers that he was sick and only expected to live approximately six more months.

Shortly after sharing that he was sick, he shared another post expressing more of his feelings. He wrote, “I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations.”

He wrote in the post how he was only 36 with kids and a loving wife and never expected something like this to happen to him, but he was trying to remain hopeful.

He closed out his post by making a statement that people shouldn’t take their time with friends and family for granted, because it “can be over just like that!”

The news of Mike’s passing was hard for many of his friends, but they made sure to come forward and speak out about what a great person Mike Mora was.

Friends reflect and send love to Kelis and children after Mike Mora’s death

Although Kelis has not made a public statement at this time, many friends of the photographer have been showing their support and love via Instagram.

Musician Dallas Austin shared a post that reads, “All i can say is that we LOVE YOU DEARLY Mikey .”

In a since-deleted post, Evan Ross shared a heartfelt message as well. Dallas shared a screenshot of the post to his Instagram Story.

Ross wrote, “We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in atlanta. First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother.”

Pic credit: @dallasaustins/Instagram

Photographer and director Brian Bowen Smith shared a post as well, writing that he was “saddened to hear the news” about Mike’s passing. In his message to Mike, Brian wrote that Mike was a pleasure to work with and that Brian “loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography.”

He shares more sentiment regarding Mike being a “great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest.” He shared his love for Mike and wrote, “Sweetest guy I ever met.”

Although Mike has passed on, it’s clear that he will continue to live in the hearts of his friends and family. Mike made many friends with his passion for his work, and they will not forget his kindness or passion any time soon.