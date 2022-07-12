Mickey Rourke thinks Tom Cruise is ‘irrelevant,’ slams Top Gun star’s acting skills

Mickey Rourke has choice words for fellow actor Tom Cruise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media/Acepixs

Tom Cruise is on top of the world with a box office smash under his belt, but one person is not impressed with the actor: Mickey Rourke.

According to Mickey, the Top Gun star, who recently broke records with his latest film, lacks depth as an actor.

The Iron Man 2 star explained that Tom Cruise always plays the same character, which was not a sign of a talented actor. Mickey said he did not care about Tom’s box office success nor the money he earned for his accomplishments.

Mickey shared his opinion on Piers Morgan Uncensored and also revealed the actors he respected.

Mickey Rourke slams Tom Cruise in a new interview

Mickey Rourke appeared as a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored and shared his views with controversial English news host Piers Morgan.

Mickey said of Tom Cruise, “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years–I got no respect for that.”

Mickey was not impressed with Tom’s billion-dollar box office feat. He shared, “I don’t care about money and power.”

But Mickey expressed respect for some actors and listed them on air. He said, “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’ work and Ray Winstone’s work, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Clift and Brando back in the day.”

Finally, Mickey retorted, “I think he’s irrelevant in my world.”

Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

Piers Morgan tweeted a clip from his TalkTV show which featured Mickey sharing his thoughts on the Mission Impossible actor.

Tom Cruise breaks box office records with Top Gun: Maverick

Although Mickey Rourke is not a Tom Cruise fan, the Top Gun actor is laughing all the way to the bank.

Tom reprised his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, a film plagued by pandemic delays.

Released over Memorial Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick became Tom Cruise’s first $100 million weekend open. But he wasn’t finished smashing world records with the opening.

Tom’s latest release was the second film during the “pandemic era” to reach $1 billion at the box office, following Spider-Man: No Way Home last December.

Top Gun: Maverick was also Tom’s first billion-dollar movie in his entire career.

Not only did the movie see extreme commercial success, but it also garnered critical acclaim.

Variety raved, “Hardly anything in Top Gun: Maverick will surprise you, except how well it does nearly all the things audiences want and expect it to do.”