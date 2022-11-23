Melanie Martin celebrates bittersweet first birthday for son Prince after Aaron Carter’s death

Melanie Martin celebrated her and Aaron Carter’s son’s first birthday after Carter’s passing. Pic credit: @missmelaniemartin/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Melanie Martin commemorated the bittersweet birthday of her and Aaron Carter’s son, Prince, after Carter passed away. Prince celebrated his first birthday on November 22, 2022, after Carter unexpectedly passed away on November 5, 2022.

Martin was the ex-fiancée of the late singer-songwriter, though it is unclear if they had reconciled at the time of his passing. However, they were co-parenting their son Prince together.

Martin celebrated Prince’s birthday with a video montage of him with Carter. The emotional montage played against the backdrop of Jaymes Young’s song, Happiest Year.

Several of the photos were throwbacks to the hospital where Prince was born. Martin and Carter could be seen holding him from a hospital bed in some shots.

Other photos saw Prince and Carter bonding from the comfort of their home. In several shots, they napped together while, in others, Carter held him or fed him a bottle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The late singer even managed to capture some selfies where he smiled with Prince beside him.

Melanie Martin paid tribute to Aaron Carter on Prince’s birthday

The montage was an emotional tribute to Carter, as Martin acknowledged his absence on his son’s birthday. However, she also expressed her love for Prince, making for a bittersweet birthday post.

In the caption, Martin wished her “baby boy” a “happy birthday.” She went on to admit that it was a tough day for her, given Carter’s recent passing.

However, she expressed the hope that Carter was up in Heaven playing songs for Prince on his birthday. Martin concluded the post by expressing her love for Prince along with numerous heart emojis and several broken-heart emojis.

Musician Miguel Garcia, who goes by the stage name Checkthestar, also commemorated Prince’s birthday while paying tribute to Carter. He and Carter had collaborated on several music projects and struck a music deal shortly before Carter’s passing.

Checkthestar wished Prince a happy birthday and urged his followers to light a candle and play their favorite Carter song to pay tribute to the musician on his son’s birthday.

Checkthestar tagged Martin in the post and paired the caption with a short video showing a digital billboard filled with a tribute for Carter and a picture of him and Prince.

Who is the late singer Aaron Carter?

Carter was just 34 years old when news of his passing broke. Before his death, he had made a name for himself as an American singer and songwriter.

His career started when he was just a child. At the tender age of 9, he made his first solo performance when he opened for the Backstreet Boys as they performed in Berlin in 1997.

His older brother, Nick Carter, is a member of the Backstreet Boys, and Carter followed in his footsteps as a musician. The same year he opened for the Backstreet Boys, he debuted his self-titled studio album.

He would go on to become a teen idol and release multiple studio albums before the age of 18. However, he opted to take a hiatus from music from 2002 – 2018, during which he dabbled in acting and became a reality TV personality.

Just four years before his death, he got back into music and released his 2018 album, Love. Carter revealed he had been working on making the album from scratch during his music hiatus.

At the time of his death, he had been anticipating releasing his newest album, Blacklisted, on his 35th birthday on December 7. The album was released posthumously two days after his passing.