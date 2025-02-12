Meghan Markle takes a plunge as she overcomes her fears

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are having the time of their life in Canada for the Invictus Games.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince Harry goofed around with Meghan by photobombing some photos for social media.

Meghan had some downtime during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony with Nelly Furtado, and Prince Harry got into the mix.

Meghan, the queen of new experiences, has gone from acting to marrying into the Royal Family to creating a brand and a Netflix show. She is now doing something new.

Prince Harry and Meghan worked hard during the California wildfires, helping with supplies and food, even earning some good press as Meghan was called a “role model” during the time.

After that, Prince Harry and Meghan started to showcase the Invictus Games on social media, and now that most of the hard work has finished, they can begin to play.

Meghan shares her tubing experience on Instagram

Meghan has just started to post on her Instagram page, sharing some parts of her life with Prince Harry.

Meghan, while facing a fear that many have, was photographed tubing down a hill while on vacation for the Invictus Games in Canada.

In one photo she shared on her temporary Instagram story feed, Meghan is holding hands with Prince Harry on the Whistler Blackcomb Mountain ahead of her big feat.

Meghan Markle tried her hand at tubing down a mountain. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

The next photo Meghan shared on Instagram shows her looking nervous as she sits in the tube, ready to go down the mountain and face her fears.

It takes a lot of courage to try something new, and Meghan is hitting those fears head-on during this trip.

Meghan Markle faced her fears and slid down a mountain. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Before Meghan hit the mountain with the tube, she showed fans the scary path she would soon tube down.

The slope that Meghan Markle tubed down. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Meanwhile, King Charles is learning a different sport over in the UK

King Charles is learning a different sport while Prince Harry and Meghan are in the snow.

King Charles is learning to throw an American football while Meghan is snow tubing on a mountain in Whistler. King Charles is doing a fantastic job by the looks of it.

King Charles looked natural as he threw the football in the stadium. Fans could hear he signed with a team any day now.