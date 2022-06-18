Meghan Markle spotted watching Prince Harry’s latest polo game from the sidelines

Meghan Markle watched Prince Harry playing polo on Friday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle was spotted cheering on her husband Prince Harry during a polo game on Friday, but her presence unfortunately did not bring good luck as Harry and his team, Los Padres, lost out on a place in the league final.

Meghan wore a denim button-down shirt, dark denim shorts with front pockets, and a black sweater tied around her shoulders, looking the epitome of class and style.

She wore her hair half up in a clip and accessorized with a gold watch and black sunglasses. Meghan finished off the look with a pair of dark brown, strappy sandals.

The mother of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, was seen sipping on lemonade as she watched the game with a glum expression on her face as her husband’s team lost.

Meghan was seen comforting Harry’s friend and teammate, Nacho Figueras, an Argentine professional polo player while Harry talked and stretched in the background.

Harry wore a glum expression throughout the game as things did not go in his favor.

The outing comes amid rising tensions between William and Harry

The outing comes amid rising tensions with Prince William, though if things get any more tense between the warring brothers, someone will have to let some steam out of the pressure cooker.

Sources have been talking to Daily Mail about William’s feelings about his brother, claiming William is alternating between grief and anger.

The source said, “He alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a tell-all, infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they claimed members of the royal family questioned what color Archie’s skin would be, and Harry claimed his brother and father are trapped in their roles.

Harry also has a memoir set to be released at some point this year, and Buckingham Palace is extremely worried about what revelations will come out.

Harry and Meghan attended the thanksgiving service during the Platinum Jubilee, and it was awkward

Harry and Meghan recently attended the thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Though it was the only event they attended before flying back to California early as the Queen, along with Charles and Camilla and William, Kate and their children appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to end the weekend.

Tensions were clearly high, and William and Harry allegedly did not see each other during the entire time Harry and Meghan were visiting, nor did their children get to interact.