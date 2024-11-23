Meghan Markle shares her moving Thanksgiving tradition ahead of the holiday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created their holiday traditions while living in the United States, apart from their family in the United Kingdom.

The married couple of just six short years are creating core memories for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by forging traditions rooted in helping others.

A big part of the royal couple’s life is their charities, something learned from King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry’s mom and dad.

Meghan and Prince Harry created the Archewell Foundation to partner with other organizations and help with immediate needs, among other causes.

Archewell Foundation recently partnered with Mina’s List to serve a Thanksgiving meal to some deserving ladies under the banner of the Welcome Project.

Meghan began the Welcome Project in 2023. It has 11 branches around the United States, each in a different community, and is focused on helping refugees gain a sense of community and togetherness in their new homes.

The Archewell Foundation and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, hosted Mina's List and resettled Afghan women leaders for an evening of storytelling and sharing food at @ourplace in California before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meghan shares how she and Prince Harry celebrate Thanksgiving in America

During a dinner with Afghan women leaders and others from Mina’s List, Meghan shared how she and Prince Harry celebrate in the United States.

Mina’s List, which helps women gain leadership positions in government, was on hand to provide a meal for several Afghan women who had resettled in California.

Meghan spoke to the ladies at the meal, conveying her understanding of what the ladies must be feeling, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Marie Claire reports that Meghan spoke at the dinner, saying, “You miss home, you miss your country, and you can also find comfort in the new community that you have here. I’m grateful that we can be a part of that community.”

She then shared the moving traditions she and Prince Harry are creating for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She began, “I love the holidays.” Meghan then continued sharing about a moving Thanksgiving tradition she enjoys each year.

Meghan shared that her mom, Doria, plays a big part in the meal and that they are close to each other.

“I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” Meghan concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan like to ensure that any of their friends who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving are welcome at their meal.

Prince Harry’s dad, King Charles, attended a different kind of event

Thanksgiving is a new holiday for Prince Harry since the United Kingdom does not celebrate the holiday.

While some in the UK may roast a turkey and have a smaller meal on Thanksgiving, especially for emigrants, it is not a national holiday.

While most of us will celebrate Thanksgiving next week, King Charles recently attended The Royal Variety Performance.



Last night, The King attended The Royal Variety Performance in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, held in the Royal Albert Hall.





The performance raised money for The Royal Variety Charity, which helps those in the UK entertainment industry.