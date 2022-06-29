Meghan Markle recalls miscarriage, says Prince Harry is a feminist, and reveals their Roe v. Wade reaction

Meghan Markle talked abortion and feminism with Gloria Steinem for Vogue. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Meghan Markle spoke to Jessica Yellin, along with Gloria Steinem, for an interview with Vogue magazine; she revealed her and Prince Harry’s reaction to the overturning of Roe V. Wade and recalled her own miscarriage which she has spoken about publicly.

The pair spoke about a myriad of topics involving women’s health and abortion issues, and when Jessica asked what type of feelings the topics bring up, Meghan recounted her own experience with reproductive issues and what it felt like to miscarry her second child.

Meghan recalled feeling a connection to the child she lost to miscarriage

She said, “I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises.”

She continued, “I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.”

Meghan was extremely vocal about her experience with a miscarriage, opening up about it in a very personal way with an essay for The New York Times in November 2020.

Speaking about the stigma, just as big as that of abortions, Meghan wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Meghan called Prince Harry a feminist

Gloria Steinem had an abortion that took place in London and has claimed it gave her the ability to lead the life she chose.

Meghan reflected on this, saying, “Here you’re talking to two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily. And we’re both prospering because we were able to make our own choices.”

As for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said her husband is a feminist and was extremely angry, as was she when the news was announced about Roe v. Wade. The Duchess of Sussex explained that men need to be just as supportive in the times we’re in because these are decisions that affect their loved ones.

Meghan called her and Harry’s reaction to the Roe V. Wade overturning ‘guttural’

She said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”

As for Harry’s reaction, Meghan said, “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”