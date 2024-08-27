Meghan Markle has a crucial condition for Prince Harry before her return to the UK, claims royal author

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn claims Meghan Markle has set her terms before she will return to the UK.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Meghan Markle is not the first royal wife to offer terms before agreeing to anything, if the reports are accurate.

According to her biographer, Robert Jobson, in Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, Kate Middleton, Meghan’s sister-in-law, set certain conditions before she married Prince William.

Kate knew her mind and allegedly restricted her time, which charities she would patronize, and how she wanted her children raised.

Meghan must have been watching and learning as she entered the Royal Family as Prince Harry’s wife because she allegedly spoke out about returning to the UK.

Meghan has been avoiding returning to the United Kingdom, even after King Charles and Kate have been battling for their lives this year. If these new revelations are authentic, Prince Harry must fight to get her to concede to come home.

Meghan has a significant condition before she will return to the UK, claims Tom Quinn

Meghan is an American girl, and living in the US seems natural as she can live her best life here.

But she married an English prince who was in line to the throne of England one day, and that brought some hard decisions about which continent to live on or even visit.

Citing security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK years ago, but with the family’s aging elders besotted with health problems, staying away looks terrible for them both.

The beleaguered non-working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, have battled a public relations battle that they have still not won, but a reconciliation with King Charles would do so many things to fix it.

Meghan has reportedly made her feeling clear that she will only return to the UK on one glaringly significant condition.

Tom Quinn told the Mirror, “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband’s relatives.”

Meghan has a right to feel safe for herself and her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who may never see King Charles again if their return doesn’t happen quickly.

Prince Harry can undoubtedly meet Meghan’s demands if he wants to secure their home and pay for adequate security rather than wait for others to provide it.

There is still hope for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles

Since King Charles has been battling cancer, it seems that Prince Harry would want to reconcile with his dad. If anyone asks the Royals about Prince Harry or Meghan, everyone will reportedly say that they wish them well.

If Prince Harry and Meghan could have Facetime with King Charles, it could go a long way toward fixing their relationship.

An insider has told the Mirror, “Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.”