Meghan Markle fans still confused as the title debate continues

No one knows what to call one half of their favorite royal couple, and the debate is stirring up the public.

Most in the United States refer to Meghan Markle as Prince Harry’s wife. She continues to change things up as she rebrands herself repeatedly.

When Meghan married Prince Harry, she became a duchess and is technically a princess, but she continues to ask fans to refer to her by different names.

Much like Meghan’s brand, originally American Riviera Orchard, now a simpler As Ever, Meghan wants to be called Meghan Markle, then Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and finally just Meghan.

Meghan’s new show, With Love, Meghan, raised eyebrows after she chided her friend Mindy Kaling for calling her Meghan Markle, even though she said she preferred Sussex to Markle.

Then, in an abrupt change, as Monsters and Critics has reported, with the advent of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder on Lemonada Media, she is now known as Meghan.

Fans share their confusion over Meghan’s last name

Prince Harry and Meghan’s fans are discussing Meghan’s upcoming engagement at the Time100 Summit in New York, but some are confused about what to call her.

A fan account shared a photo of “Meghan Sussex,” leading to confused fans asking questions about what to call their favorite actress-turned-princess.

The photo, captioned Meghan Sussex, caused fans to question if that is her last name.

One fan said, “I’m confused as I thought Harry’s last name was Windsor.” Another fan clarified that Prince Harry never used Windsor and that when needed, “he was called Wales.”

Fans discuss Prince Harry’s name in a debate about Meghan Markle. Pic credit: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram

Another person on social media clarified that “Mountbatten Windsor” is correct and commented on all the “hate” she receives in the UK and America.

Fans discuss Meghan Markle’s proper name. Pic credit: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram

Another royal fan said, “Sussex is not a last name.” One fan with a different opinion said, “A last name can be anything you choose.”

One last fan in the sample shared the opinion that Sussex is a last name, while reminding that “Harry and William BOTH used Wales as their last name,” while in school.

Royal family fans discuss what to call Meghan Markle. Pic credit: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram

Royal fans need clarification from Meghan about her preferences, as she seems inconsistent with her names.

Prince Harry and Meghan show up at the Time100 Summit

Prince Harry joined Meghan at the Time100 Summit on April 23, 2025, in New York City.

Royal family fans shared photos of the smiling couple on Instagram as they posed beside each other.

Town and Country reports Meghan sharing, “A confession I can share with you today is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.