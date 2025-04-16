Meghan Markle embraces her As Ever brand with a high-profile speaking role

Meghan Markle’s efforts, which included relaunching her As Ever brand to coincide with the premiere date of her new show on Netflix, may have finally paid off.

Meghan’s As Ever journey began when she launched American Riviera Orchard, but with the many problems she had with the patent office, she changed things up to a much simpler name.

As Ever, a short and to-the-point name, much like Meghan’s Instagram moniker, @meghan, is easy for her fans and patrons to remember.

After the launch of With Love, Meghan’s products sold out within an hour of hitting the internet, and everyone noticed the hit she had on her hands.

While many would say that Meghan is a top influencer since anything she does draws an inordinate amount of interest from fans and critics, Time, the global brand, doesn’t think so.

Time announced its list of the top 100 influential people for 2025, and Meghan, while not named, is included in a smaller way.

The Time100 Summit will include Meghan as a speaker

The 2025 TIME100 is here: TIME's annual list of the world's most influential people https://t.co/O1HtHYtj1o — TIME (@TIME) April 16, 2025

Time announced the list, and while Meghan isn’t one of the 100 celebrities and influential people, including Demi Moore, Megyn Kelly, and Mark Zuckerberg, she appears in another way.

According to a press release at PRNewswire.com, Meghan Markle is officially part of the TIME100 Summit 2025 speaker lineup. The press release calls Meghan the founder of As Ever. Her new brand’s success could be a massive part of her securing the speaking role in the summit.

The Duchess of Sussex will join global influencers and thought leaders at the high-profile event, known for tackling some of the world’s most significant issues.

While her exact talking points aren’t known, Meghan could address themes such as women’s empowerment, mental health, and media accountability.

Meghan, as she wanted to call on the podcast, loves to speak out about these essential topics on her Lemonada Media podcast episodes, and now she has a chance at the Time100 Summit.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.