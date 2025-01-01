Meghan Markle celebrates 2025 with a video reportedly shot by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is making a comeback in 2025 in a splashy way, as a new video of the duchess has surfaced on her own Instagram account.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have tried to reinvent themselves repeatedly in the last year by segregating their commitments.

In a primarily unsuccessful attempt, Meghan and Prince Harry separated their brand into his and her affair.

Prince Harry went on a slew of solo engagements worldwide, while Meghan stayed home with the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and finished filming her cooking show for Netflix.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Meghan’s cooking show, which supposedly highlighted her American Rivieria Orchard brand, may never air on Netflix.

Now, it seems Meghan is trying to reinvent things, this time with a video that Prince Harry supposedly shot on her Instagram.

Meghan has finally posted on her Instagram in 2025

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has made a notable return to Instagram, marking her reentry into the social media landscape after a lengthy hiatus.

On January 1, 2025, she launched her new account under the handle @meghan and shared a personal video that quickly garnered widespread attention.

In the video, Meghan is on a beach and writes 2025 in the sand to the sound of the ocean in the background. Viewers can hear a clap in the background after she’s finished.

Meghan, who is barefoot and wearing all white, then turns toward the camera and smiles as she runs off-screen.

People Magazine confirms that Prince Harry shot the video of Meghan at a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry and Meghan are raising their children in Montecito and often are out in the community they have come to love, but their children rarely show up in their photos.

Meghan’s new social media presence may be the right time to highlight her brand, American Rivieria Orchard. It would be great to see if she has any products to sell soon.

Royal Family updates

King Charles shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

✨🎆 Wishing you a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/SzYKzkqYuc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a lovely photo montage of the year, including photos of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

2024 ✅



Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025 ✨ pic.twitter.com/tUNnkGUIkV — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan shared a rare glimpse of their two children in their Christmas card this year. Although the photo did not show the kid’s faces, it was great to see a bit of them.