Meghan Markle bullying report ‘buried’ by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has allegedly buried an inquiry into the Meghan Markle bullying claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Buckingham Palace has apparently “buried” the inquiry related to claims that Meghan Markle bullied staff during her time as a working royal, and the drama between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keeps coming.

Buckingham Palace has allegedly ‘buried’ the inquiry into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Not only has the report been “buried,” but Buckingham Palace has refused to release a statement or comment on the inquiry conducted by a private law firm and paid for by the Queen herself, according to The Sunday Times.

Sources told the media outlet that the claims against Meghan helped in “improving the policies and procedures” within the HR department. Not only that, but according to them, the investigation will “be kept under wraps to protect the privacy of those who took part and to limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace.”

The inquiry into Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of two senior staff members began in March 2021, just before the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan and Prince Harry.

The timing looked suspect, with a spokesperson for the couple saying, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

According to the Daily Mail, royal courtiers are not releasing the findings in an attempt to stop fanning the flames of drama between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes.

Fans of Meghan were incredibly angry, voicing their opinions on Twitter

Fans of Meghan took to Twitter to express their irritation, with one writing, “So the royal family’s report on alleged Meghan Markle bullying of staff is now ‘buried’ and she should just forget about it, after so many attempts to bury her name and reputation? In fact, she was bullied for months. Let her see the report.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @TshweuMoleme/Twitter

Another user wrote, “#RoyalFamilyLied don’t let up [boiling with anger emojis] You don’t smear someone and expect your smearing allegations to go quietly.”

Pic credit: @JaJaFaRah1/Twitter

Not long after the investigation started, Meghan and Harry went on the offensive, throwing multiple accusations at the royal family, including that of racism, during their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.

The drama comes amid rising tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry

This new drama comes amid rising tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry after the two reportedly did not speak or see each other while Harry and Meghan were in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince William is said to be mourning the relationship he once had with Prince Harry, with a source telling the Daily Mail+, “He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”