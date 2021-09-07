Meghan and Harry now ‘have their own voices’ and ‘can now tell their own stories,’ biographer says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now “have their own voices” and longer need others to “write the record” for them, royal expert claims. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now have “their own voices” after quitting their roles as working Royals and they no longer need other people to “write the record” about their experiences as members of the Royal Family, a prominent royal biographer has claimed.

While appearing as a special guest on Royally Obsessed podcast with Robbie Frito, Scobie said Harry’s upcoming memoir demonstrates the Sussexes can now “tell their stories as and when they want, how they want” and don’t need others to try to do it for them.

“I think one of the biggest things that has changed since the original Finding Freedom came out, is that Harry and Meghan have their own voices now, they can tell their stories as and when they want, how they want,” Scobie said while talking about the updated version of his book Finding Freedom, co-authored with Carolyn Durand.

“As we’ve heard, Prince Harry plans to release his memoir next fall and I’m sure we’ll get an even deeper insight into certain aspects of his life that only he knows, Scobie continue, according to Express. “What was so important about writing Finding Freedom in the first place was being able to tell the stories of two individuals who at the time weren’t able to tell their story.”

“We’ve kind of reached the end of that road in a way, it’s no longer the responsibility and the task of others to try and write the record,” he concluded.

Harry and Meghan ‘not surprised’ the Queen refused to take ‘full ownership’ of racism allegations

Scobie’s latest comments come after the release of the updated version of his Sussex biography, Finding Freedom, co-authored with journalist Carolyn Durand.

Monsters and Critics reported that according to an excerpt published in a recent issue of People magazine, Scobie and Durand releveled that a source close to Meghan and Harry said they was “not surprised” that the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family refused to take “full ownership” of the racism accusations made against them during the interview with Oprah.

A friend of the Sussexes also reportedly claimed the couple was unable to “move forward” with efforts to mend fences with the Royals due to “little accountability.”

The claim that Meghan and Harry were “not surprised” that the Queen refused to take “full ownership” of the racism allegations sparked a backlash from Royal fans.

Royal biographer Angela Levin took to Twitter to accuse the Sussexes of “arrogance” and “lack of respect” for the Queen.

Royals hoping that ‘ignoring’ racism allegations ‘will make them go away’

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their new edition of Finding Freedom that the Royal Family and Palace aides were hoping that “ignoring” the racism allegations will make them go away.

However, a source said it was futile for the Royal Family to hope that their silence would make the allegations “go away.”

“There is a feeling that if [the racism allegation is] ignored it will go away but surely by now they should have learned that that never happens?” the source said, according to the Daily Mail.

Scobie and Durand also wrote in Finding Freedom that Meghan doesn’t have “any regrets” about Megxit despite the challenges she and Harry have faced since quitting the Royal Family.