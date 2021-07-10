Meghan and Harry know Queen is ‘a very tolerant person’ and ‘have been taking full advantage of her tolerance,’ Royal biographer claims

Meghan and Harry are taking advantage of the Queen’s tolerance, Royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

A Royal watcher has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking unfair advantage of the Queen’s tolerance.

While speaking in a recent video uploaded to her YouTube account, Royal biographer Lady Campbell claimed the Sussexes are taking advantage of the Queen and expecting to get away with it, but they won’t.

“Harry knows that the Queen is basically a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance in the hope that they would get away with everything,” the Royal expert claimed. “But as we have seen and we are going to see more and more, they have not got away with everything and they’re not being allowed to get away with everything.”

Campbell added (see video below: 16:30) that she was sure the Sussexes were not going to get away with taking advantage of the Queen’s tolerance because “the fightback has started.”

Prince William is leading the fightback against the Sussexes

Lady Campbell’s claim that Meghan and Harry will not get away with taking advantage of the Queen’s tolerance comes after Royal experts said that William is spearheading the fightback against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

William, according to MailPlus’ Palace Confidential Royal experts, has had enough of the Sussexes’ attacks against the Queen and the Royal Family.

He has decided that “enough is enough” after being convinced that the Queen’s strategy of trying to “smooth things over” has failed.

“The smoothing over that the Queen had been doing very diligently, the moment Meghan came on the scene, wasn’t paying off at all so William thought he would try a different tack,” Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths reportedly said.

Monsters & Critics reported that Royal expert Charles Rae said the Queen was “devastated” by the Royal Family tensions sparked by Meghan and Harry’s attacks.

She also feared that Harry may never reconcile with Prince Charles and William.

William has been advised to change his tactics against the Sussexes

Meanwhile, William has been advised to change his tactics in response to future attacks by Meghan and Harry against the Queen and the Royal Family.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe reportedly told OK! Magazine that Meghan and Harry are likely to launch more attacks against the Queen and the Royal Family and that William will have to be prepared to respond.

“What do they [Harry and Meghan] do next? That’s a question Prince William is dreading the answer to,” Larcombe said.

Palace sources also said William was concerned Meghan and Harry could further deepen the Royal rift through more “truth-bombing.”