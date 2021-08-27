Meghan and Harry ‘haven’t got over’ Obama birthday ‘snub’ and ‘won’t for many years,’ royal expert claims

Meghan and Harry “haven’t got over” the Obamas’ 60th birthday “snub,” a royal watcher claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “haven’t got over” being excluded from the Obamas’ 60th birthday party guest list and “won’t for many years,” a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin, who is the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, made the claim during a chat with TalkRADIO host Mike Graham, according to Express.

After Graham noted that many celebrities were invited to former President Barack Obama’s birthday party but Meghan and Harry were not, Levin said she was sure the Sussexes “haven’t got over that and won’t for many years.”

Obamas invited many celeb friends but ‘snubbed’ Meghan and Harry

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on August 4 at his family’s mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

He and former First Lady Michelle Obama invited several of their celebrity friends to the lavish birthday bash. The guests included power couples such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and George and Amal Clooney. However, Harry and Meghan were absent from the party.

Meghan and Harry’s absence sparked speculation among royal watchers and everyone wanted to know why the Sussexes did not attend Barack’s birthday party.

Obamas didn’t invite Meghan and Harry to their party ‘out of respect for the Queen’

Angela Levin was one of several royal watchers who reacted to the speculation over why the Sussexes did not attend Obamas’ party.

She claimed the Obamas did not invite Meghan and Harry to Barack’s 60th birthday party because they “wanted to take a step back” from the Sussexes “out of respect for the Queen.”

Writing in the Sun, Levin claimed Meghan “desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party” and that she was disappointed she wasn’t invited.

Michelle and Barack Obama developed a warm relationship with the Queen after they met during the 2009 G20 summit in London.

Sussexes’ interview with Oprah ‘will not have gone down well’ with the Obamas

Royal expert Camilla Tominey, who is an associate editor at the Telegraph, also suggested that the Obamas did not invite Meghan and Harry to Barack’s 60th birthday party because they did not approve of their interview with Oprah.

Writing in the Telegraph, Tominey claimed that sources close to the Obamas said the couple “didn’t like Harry attacking his family.”

Michelle and Barack “value family and certainly aren’t the type of people who would want their children talking to the press,” the source reportedly said.

Obamas ‘regard Harry highly’ but ‘can see through’ Meghan

Levin also claimed that while the Obamas “always regarded Harry highly,” they can “see through” Meghan.

She alleged the Obamas were likely “irritated” by Meghan allegedly copying Barack’s “60 for 60” initiative launched to mark his 60th birthday.

Meghan shares her birthdate of August 4 with Barack Obama ad she also launched her 40×40 initiative to celebrate her 40th birthday.

According to Levin, the title of Meghan’s initiative is “very similar to Barack’s 60×60 birthday appeal.”