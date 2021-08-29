Meghan and Harry could soon ‘fade into obscurity’ like Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, royal watcher warns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could soon “fade into obscurity” like Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, royal watcher warned. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could soon become “bit players” and “fade into obscurity” like Edward VIII and his partner Wallis Simpson, a royal watcher has warned.

Royal commentator and CEO of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex risked going the way of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, Duke and Duchess of Windsor, if they continued to attack the Royal Family.

While discussing his upcoming documentary that compares Prince Harry’s life to other rogue royals, including Edward VIII, Bullen said that although the Sussexes were currently attracting global media attention they could soon find fade into obscurity, the Daily Mail reported.

“The big lesson viewers will learn from this documentary is how the Duke and Duchess of Windsor sort of faded into obscurity and became bit players on the world stage,” Bullen said.

“It may seem far from now, but it will happen. What will happen to Harry and Meghan ten years from now? Will they be the same stars they are now? Some historians have suggested that this is unlikely,” the royal watcher added.

Bullen warned Harry and Meghan to learn from Edward VIII’s life and not expect they will continue attracting global media attention and enjoying celebrity status.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson

Edward VIII, who was the Queen’s uncle and Prince Harry’s great-great-uncle, became King of the United Kingdom in January 1936 but abdicated the throne months later in December.

He abdicated after senior government and Church officials opposed his decision to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Edward VIII was succeeded by his younger brother George VI.

He received the title of Duke of Windsor after he abdicated and married Wallis in June 1937. Edward, who was suspected of Nazi sympathies during the war, was appointed Governor of Bahamas.

He returned to France after the war and lived with Wallis until he died in 1972.

Harry announced he is publishing his memoir in 2022

The latest comments by Bullen come after Prince Harry announced he is publishing his memoir in 2022.

The announcement sparked concern among members of the Royal Family due to fears he could use the book to launch fresh attacks against the Royal Family and expose Palace secrets.

Royal watcher Phil Dampier claimed that “Harry’s book is hanging” over the Royal Family due to fears of new bombshell revelations.

Royal biographer Lady Campbell claimed some Royals were so worried about Harry’s upcoming memoir that they wanted the Queen to “disown” Harry.

Royal expert Sarah Vine claimed that Harry was following in Diana’s footsteps and that instead of seeking reconciliation following Megxit, he was trying to torch the Royal Family on his way out.