Megan Thee Stallion celebrates anniversary with Pardison Fonatine

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, pose for a selfie. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine celebrated their one-year anniversary yesterday and shared some sweet (and some not so sweet) photos on Instagram to celebrate.

Megan’s photos included some behind-the-scenes pictures from the Grammys and photos from a vacation they were on together, while Pardison posted a video montage of their photos.

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed their relationship in February this year.

Megan first addressed their relationship publicly to make sure that fans knew that he treated her well. Although the two are quiet about their relationship, their posts indicate a deep care for each other.

Celebrating their one-year anniversary

Megan Thee Stallion’s celebratory Instagram post came with a simple caption, “1year of fun with you,” and an orange heart emoji.

The post features 10 photos of the couple throughout various experiences such as the Grammys and vacations. Among the sweet images, there are a few photos that lean toward being a bit saucier.

Meanwhile, Pardison Fontaine took a slightly different approach in his own Instagram post.

Captioned with “YEAR 1 ….. FOREVER TO GO ..” followed by a red heart and 8-ball emoji, Pardison posted a one-minute and 25-second long montage of the two with John Legend’s All Of Me playing.

The top comments on each of their Instagram posts are from other verified Instagram accounts, congratulating the pair with compliments and plenty of heart emojis to go around.

However, Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to compliments and criticisms of her life and music, and her fans have varying opinions on the two celebrating their anniversary.

Fans react to the celebration

Megan Thee Stallion fans came to Twitter almost immediately after her Instagram post was shared. They came ready with compliments, criticisms, and jokes about the rapper’s relationship.

Many fans find it amusing to watch Megan with Pardison because they believe that it goes against what she has said before regarding things like “Hot Girl Summer.” However, Megan has been quick to note that she “never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”

Nevertheless, Twitter has had no shortage of opinions regarding her relationship with Fontaine. It seems now more than ever, fans of Megan Thee Stallion seem a bit disappointed with her choice of partner.

Oh my sister is GONE. pic.twitter.com/6tJqPbOE9P — 5 Miles to Messy (@divaTy) October 18, 2021

Even still, many people support Megan and her relationship in the replies to this tweet. Some users are even going as far as to explain how her behavior in relationships makes sense, considering her astrological sign as an Aquarius.

She is an Aquarius.. once we find love that fits we attach to that person and we’re the most protective & loving but when we are single, we are the most detached&we come off as unemotional but it couldn’t be far from the truth 🤣😂.. we love LOVE when we find it.. just takes time — Charlé Nicole (@CharleNicoleVA) October 19, 2021

Whether astrology plays a role in this or not, it doesn’t look like Megan plans on breaking things off with Pardison any time soon.