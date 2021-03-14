Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former undisputed middleweight boxing champion, dies at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the former undisputed middleweight boxing champion, has died at 66.
Hagler’s wife, Kay, announced the sad news of the boxing legend’s passing on Saturday. She announced Hagler’s death in a message shared on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page on Facebook.
“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” the message read. “Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
Marvelous Marvin Hagler cause of death
Kay’s statement did not reveal a cause of death.
However, his son, James, told TMZ that the family took Hagler to the hospital on Saturday after he started experiencing chest pains and trouble breathing. He died a few hours after he was taken to the hospital.
Tributes pour in on social media
Tributes have been pouring in on social media since news of Hagler’s death broke last night.
Prominent figures in the boxing and entertainment world who paid tribute include UFC President Dana White, boxing announcer and entrepreneur Michael Buffer, actor and film producer Donnie Wahlberg, and the boxing trainer Freddie Roach.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s death comes after former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks passed away in February 2021.
Darth Vader actor David Prowse died from COVID-19 complications in December. He was 85 years old.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler bio
Marvelous Marvin Hagler, whose birth name was Marvin Nathaniel Hagler, was born in May 1954, in Newark, New Jersey. His family later moved to Brockton, Massachusetts, where the former world heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano was also born and raised.
Hagler is widely considered to be one of the greatest middleweight boxers of all time. He held the title of the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987.
His first shot at the title was against Vito Antuofermo in 1979. The fight ended in a controversial draw.
He won the middleweight title by defeating Alan Minter in 1980 and went on to defend his title 12 times before losing it in 1987.
One of the most memorable fights of his career was against Tommy Hearns in April 1985. Hagler won the fight with a TKO after only three rounds of a brutal slugfest.
“Sugar” Ray Leonard came out of retirement to end Hagler’s seven-year reign in 1987. Hagler lost to Leonard by a controversial split decision after twelves rounds of the sweaty brawl.
His loss to Leonard ended an illustrious professional career with a 62-3-2 (52 KOs) record.
After retiring from boxing, Hagler started a film career in Italy. He starred in action films such as Indio (1989), Indio 2 – La rivolta (1991), and Notti di paura (1991).
He was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.
Hagler was twice married. He married his first wife Bertha in 1980 and they divorced in 1990. Bertha and Hagler shared five children: Charelle, Celeste, James, Marvin Jr., and Gentry, according to ESPN.
He married his second wife, Kay Guarrera, in May 2000.
He is survived by his second wife, Kay, and five children.
