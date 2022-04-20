Liza Minnelli’s pal says she was ‘sabotaged’ at Oscars

A friend of Liza Minnelli revealed the truth as to why she seemed “off” at this year’s Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Liza Minnelli’s close friend has revealed the backstory behind her appearance at this year’s Oscars.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards, which aired live on March 27th, Minnelli presented the final award for Best Picture alongside singer Lady Gaga. After a night full of memorable and questionable moments, Minnelli took the stage in a wheelchair and noticeably had a hard time delivering her lines.

Although Gaga was quick to help out her fellow presenter, many viewers were quick to notice Minnelli’s appearance at the ceremony and showed great concern over her health. However, a friend of Minnelli appeared on a radio show this past Tuesday to clear up what actually happened prior to the award presentation.

Minnelli’s longtime pal said she was ‘sabotaged’ at the Oscars

Singer Michael Feinstein, a personal friend of the 76-year-old Cabaret star, claimed that Minnelli was simply discombobulated as she took the stage to finish the night.

Feinstein appeared on Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show to reveal the truth about how she was told moments before going on stage that she had to use a wheelchair – even though she previously stated that she would only present at the ceremony if she could be in the director’s chair, due to back problems.

He said that Minnelli wanted to “look good” and didn’t want people to see her limping and worry about her.

“She was sabotaged. That’s a terrible word to use,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein explained his first-hand look at what happened backstage

Being a witness backstage at the Oscars with her, Feinsten went on to explain the situation that happened right before Minnelli made her appearance that night. He said that due to everyone being “shaken up” due to the other unexpected events that happened earlier during the show, the stage manager gave Minnelli a last-minute ultimatum – either she would present in a wheelchair or would not present at all.

Although Minnelli pleated and refused, Feinstein said that she eventually caved and agreed to the sudden change of plan.

“She was so shaken that she was discombobulated, she was nervous, and it made her look like she was out of it. She was just so shaken up. Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don’t want to be seen? That’s what happened to her. And she was very disappointed that happened and it was not what was agreed to,” he said.

Although discouraged, Minnelli still went on to present the award for Best Picture with Lady Gaga – where many fans also applauded the Paparazzi singer for her gentleness and ability to take the lead when Minnelli fumbled over a few of her words.

Although the situation had many fans of Minnelli concerned for her health, Feinstein claimed that the Oscar-winning actress herself is doing much better than viewers may have thought.

“She is really doing well,” he said, “and it’s a shame it turned out that way. She was really disappointed.”