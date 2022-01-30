LisaRaye McCoy is plastic surgery-free and proud at 54

LisaRaye appeared on Iyanla, Fix My Life in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

LisaRaye McCoy stays in good shape and opts to age without going under the knife.

The actress is best known for her role as Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club and The CW series All of Us.

The actress got candid about aging in Hollywood and being plastic surgery-free at 54.

LisaRaye had one child Kai Morae from a relationship with Kenji Pace and became a grandmother to a four-year-old granddaughter.

She had two marriages with husbands Tony Martin and Michael Misick.

LisaRaye reveals she is plastic surgery-free

The stunning actress has maintained her beauty after over two decades in Hollywood, starring in television and movies.

In a recent interview, she spoke about why she chooses not to have plastic surgery as she ages.

“I am a natural woman. I just take what Mother Nature has given me and what God has blessed me with and keep it [up with my] lifestyle,” she said to PageSix Style.

However, she added that she isn’t against those who choose to enhance their appearance with cosmetic surgery.

“We know that science is evolving and people are taking care of themselves and getting a nip and tuck here and there, and I’m not judging. If that’s what you want to do, then that’s what you want to do,” McCoy said.

However, the Players Cub actress has one exception when it comes to very young going under the knife, adding:

“But what I am opposed to is the young, young girls doing it, because you’re not even developed yet.”

LisaRaye McCoy shows off her bikini body on 54th birthday

LisaRaye put her bikini body on display on Instagram to welcome her 54th birthday. She shared a slideshow of two stunning photos, adding the following caption:

“Oooooh 54…. Beauty, Brains & Body Galore.”

The actress works hard for that banging body at 54. She frequently shares workout videos with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

In one of her Instagram posts, LisaRaye shared her desire to lose weight in her face before filming a new role.

“i gotta get it in. Start filming in 8days. I like my thickness just not in my face so I’m trying to figure out the ratio here. Ever want more weight somewhere but want it distributed less in other areas?…like my face,Damn!!” she wrote in the caption.

LisaRaye recently starred in Chocolate City 3: Live Tour and is currently a main cast member on series A House Divided.