Lily James stuns in tiny pink crop top with ruffled sleeves and high-waisted trousers

Lily James shows off her pink top and high-waisted pants for the Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

It’s officially awards show season and actress Lily James showed up “pretty in pink” to the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday night.

The Pam & Tommy star took to Instagram to show off her look for the awards, which were put on by the nonprofit organization Film Independent. This year, James presented the Best First Feature Award at their Spirit Awards.

Lily James stunned in a Del Core pink top and trousers

James wore a pink, embroidered bralette with off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves. The cropped shirt, detailed beading, and super-puffed sleeves showed off the intricacy of the standout piece.

James paired the top with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that still allowed for the actress to show off her midsection. She completed the overall look with simple silver earrings, natural makeup, and a middle part hairstyle.

The outfit consisted of pieces by the Milan fashion designer, Del Core. The brand itself was founded in 2020 by former Gucci designer Daniel Del Core.

James was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who put James in the Del Core’s new Chrysalis Corrosion collection.

James wrote in the caption, “@delcoreofficial, Celebrating the Independent Spirit Awards.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brand also took to their official Instagram account to show off James wearing their designer look. They posted a snapshot taken by photographer Irvin Rivera of James wearing their pieces in front of a bright, gradient background.

“@lilyjamesofficial at the @filmindependent #SpiritAwards wearing an embroidered cropped top with puffed sleeves and wool trousers from the Del Core #ChrysalisCorrosion collection,” Del Core captioned the photo.

Is James channeling Pamera Anderson in her latest outfits?

It’s no secret that Pamela Anderson has been known for her sexy, revealing outfits that turned her into one of the most recognized models and actresses in the industry.

With James portraying Anderson in the latest biopic Hulu series Pam & Tommy, she has surely taken some of that “Anderson energy” into some recent outfits that included busty tops with cropped designs.

Last week, James posted a series of photos of her at the Versace 2022 Fashion Week show in Milan. Her outfit included another bedazzled, bright bralette top that revealed her toned body.

Fans of the actress have surely been showing their love over Lily James’s recent looks. Even the official Hulu Instagram account commented on their Pam & Tommy star’s recent ensemble saying, “This outfit is everything.”

Pic credit: @officiallilyjames/Instagram

James’s show Pam & Tommy follows the story of Pamela Anderson and her short, whirlwind marriage to Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee. The finale episode of the Hulu miniseries was released today, March 9th, on the streaming service platform.