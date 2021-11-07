Lil Nas X shows off Gucci suit at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Lil Nas X posing for a selfie. Pic credit: @lilnasx/Instagram

Lil Nas X was among the stars at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this weekend and his red carpet outfit was far from disappointing.

The young rapper was seen with many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Quentin Blackwell, and Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung.

Lil Nas X’s Instagram has been full of outfits and costumes the past week, ranging from his two Halloween costumes to his ensemble for the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards.

Lil Nas X’s golden Gucci suit

Lil Nas X’s suit at the gala this weekend was extremely eye-catching to fans.

The suit jacket and pants were a bright golden yellow with Gucci’s label threaded in gold all over.

Beneath the jacket, Lil Nas X wore a pastel button-up shirt that matched the feathered cuffs of the suit.

He wore Gucci shoes as well and accessorized with a silver chain, matching earrings, and several rings, including a very large butterfly ring, and his fingernails were painted black.

This isn’t the first golden ensemble that the rapper has been spotted in. Earlier this year, he wore three outfits to the Met Gala, one being an entire gold suit of armor.

Lil Nas X has attended several events and ceremonies this year while celebrating his continuing success as his songs hit the top of the charts.

Outside of his musical talent, many fans consider Lil Nas X to be a fashion icon himself given the variety in his outfits for each event he has attended.

His brightly colored Gucci suit is a stark contrast to the outfit he wore at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards ceremony earlier this week.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Innovator Awards

Lil Nas X posted photos from the Innovator Awards earlier this week, where he donned an intriguing ensemble featuring pieces from Thom Browne and Rick Owens.

This outfit featured a long, black overcoat and black high-waisted pants with a white collared button-up.

The ensemble was tied together with black platform shoes with clear, glittery heels and a purse shaped like a small dog, perhaps a dachshund.

While the entire ensemble was fitting for Lil Nas X, the dog-shaped purse was definitely a fan favorite.

His stunning looks for the Innovator Awards and the LACMA Art + Film Gala come shortly after he posted two Halloween costumes that fans absolutely adored.

Although Lil Nas X appears to have ditched the cowboy hat from his Old Town Road days, the rapper isn’t falling short on his wardrobe.

As more events take place, fans are excited to see what Lil Nas X may wear next.