Larry Birkhead shares photo of himself with Anna Nicole Smith on 15th anniversary of her death

Larry Birkhead remembered Anna Nicole Smith on the anniversary of her death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley/Henry McGee-Globe Photos

Larry Birkhead commemorated his late girlfriend Anna Nicole Smith’s life with a touching photo on the 15th anniversary of her death.

Anna Nicole Smith’s vivacious personality and over-the-top antics thrust her into the spotlight as a Playboy model and actress in 1992, and she remained in the public eye until her death.

Anna Nicole Smith’s untimely passing at age 39

The television personality’s untimely passing at 39 shocked the entertainment world.

An accidental overdose caused by a combination of prescription pills was the cause of Anna’s death in 2007 when she was discovered in a Hollywood, Florida, hotel room.

The blonde bombshell dated Larry Birkhead after meeting at the Kentucky Derby in 2004. The former couple welcomed a daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, in 2006.

February 8 marked 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith’s — whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan — sudden and unexpected passing, and Larry Birkhead took to Instagram to remember his former flame and mother of his only child.

Pic credit: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram

In his post, Larry shared an intimate, black and white pic of himself and Anna during happy times, cozied up with their arms and legs wrapped around each other, both smiling for the snap.

Larry Birkhead pays tribute to late Anna Nicole Smith on 15th anniversary of her death

“Still remembering this one 15 years after her death. She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage,” Larry captioned his post.

Larry continued, “Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole.”

Anna Nicole and Larry’s daughter Dannielynn is now a beautiful 15-year-old young woman and was just five months old when her mother passed away. Anna Nicole also had a son Daniel from a previous relationship. Daniel died at the age of 20 from an accidental drug overdose in 2006, days after his sister Dannielynn was born.

Anna Nicole infamously married 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall when she was just 26 years old, sparking rumors that she was a gold digger. Her life was short and tragic, filled with plenty of highs and lows, much like her idol, Marilyn Monroe.

These days, Larry is raising his and Anna Nicole’s daughter as a single father, working as a photographer.

During an appearance on TODAY in 2016, Larry said, “I’m not the best dad, I have my faults, but I do the best I can with what the situation is. We make the best of it, and I think Dannielynn’s best days are still to come. She’s got such a bright future in front of her, and I try every day to keep a little bit of the memory alive of her mom.”