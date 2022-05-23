Lady Gaga goes for minimal makeup and dressed down look during grocery store trip with boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga went for a dressed-down, no-makeup look for a trip to the grocery store. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lady Gaga may be a megastar, but on the weekends, she shops for vegetables with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

At least that’s what she was busy doing on Saturday when paparazzi photographers spotted her picking up a few things at a Vintage Grocers in Malibu.

This all seems super casual for Gaga, who has been making huge headlines lately for her work on Top Gun: Maverick, which has earned heaps of praise from the star of the film, Tom Cruise.

Lady Gaga keeps it low-key for shopping trip with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was definitely trying to keep her presence low-key as she shopped at Vintage Grocers in Malibu. She sported a beige-colored hoodie, pulled up over her head while wearing a baseball cap.

She paired the hoodie with matching beige and white tie-dyed shorts, white Nike trainers, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Despite owning the brand Haus Laboratories, Lady Gaga kept her makeup look minimal. Her skin looked bare and fresh, with only a bit of white eyeliner on her eyes.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted at the grocery store in Malibu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Harvard graduate Michael Polansky, who runs Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, also stuck with the casual look. He wore a white zip-up hoodie paired with black running shorts, grey sneakers, and a black cap.

Gaga and Polansky have been dating for a couple of years now, first igniting romance rumors at a New Year’s Eve party in 2020 when the pair were photographed kissing. They ended up making their relationship official shortly after while enjoying a PDA-filled Super Bowl weekend together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple then spent much of their time together during the beginning of the pandemic while keeping isolated together in her Malibu home.

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise kick off an unlikely friendship

Lady Gaga made headlines recently for her work on the upcoming Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga wrote the song Hold My Hand for the film, something the director admitted he was worried he would not like.

It turns out that the song was a huge hit both with director Joseph Kosinski and with Tom Cruise, who has been heaping on the praise for Lady Gaga and her immense talent.

The film, which has been delayed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is already set to become a huge hit along with the theme song penned by Lady Gaga.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on Friday, May 27.