Crown Media Family Networks and the Hallmark Channel announced that the network’s prolific star Lacey Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture deal to headline, executive produce movies, and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other platforms during the next two years.

Chabert has starred as the romantic lead in numerous Hallmark movies. Most recently, she developed, executive produced, and starred in The Wedding Veil, along with Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney, a new movie trilogy for Hallmark Channel. The first installment premiered on January 8 and became an instant hit.

Among her other hit Hallmark movies are the All My Heart movie trilogy, Christmas at Castle Hart, Sweet Carolina, Christmas in Rome, and Winter in Vail, just to name a few. Since 2010 and her movie Elevator Girl, Chabert has starred in more than 30 original Hallmark movies. She also stars in and executive produces one of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ most popular movie series, Crossword Mysteries.

She received her first break in a cough syrup commercial before successfully auditioning for the Broadway production of Les Misérables, in which she played young Cosette for two years. In 1998, she made her feature film debut as Penny Robinson in Lost in Space.

Known as a fan favorite and a Hallmark sweetheart, Chabert is extremely excited about the new contract. “My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful, and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said.

“I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life,” she said. “I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”

Chabert’s resume is as extensive as it is versatile. She is well known for her role as Claudia on the FOX television series Party of Five, Chabert has appeared on ABC Family’s Baby Daddy and ABC’s All My Children, as well as in several made-for-TV movies, including Gypsy starring Bette Midler; A Little Piece of Heaven with Cloris Leachman; and Lifetime’s What If God Were the Sun? starring opposite Gena Rowlands.

Chabert’s feature film credits include Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, opposite Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey; the box office hit Mean Girls, for which she received outstanding reviews and an MTV Movie Award; Daddy Day Care, starring as Anjelica Huston’s daughter; and A&E’s The Brooke Ellison Story, playing the lead in Christopher Reeve’s final directorial project.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than 10 years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” explained Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“In addition to shining on-screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects of all time,” Hamilton added.

“Lacey inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good,” Hamilton said, “and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience.”

