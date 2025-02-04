King Charles’ poignant video sparks conversation on World Cancer Day

King Charles made news last year when he announced that he had cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate.

During the year that followed, he has continued to receive cancer treatments while still shouldering the heavy weight of responsibility he wears as a King.

His daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, has waged her battle with cancer during this time as well while the royal family members banded together to keep things running.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, and others have all joined in to cover public events while King Charles and Kate both recovered from their surgeries and subsequent treatments.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, King Charles’ health challenges have raised questions about the monarchy’s future and how it will look.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

King Charles has shared a new video message for World Day, sparking some conversations among his royal fans.

King Charles’ message on World Cancer Day has fans talking

The World Health Organization established World Cancer Day twenty-five years ago to help spread cancer awareness and support research and prevention measures.

King Charles shared a message with information about different organizations that can help, including Macmillan, Maggie’s, and Cancer Research UK.

The King Charles video also included several cancer survivors and celebrities, such as Adele Roberts, Amy Dowden, and Christ Hoy.

King Charles captioned the Instagram post, “This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis—as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities, and families who work tirelessly to support them.”

The video sparked conversations on Instagram by the royal family fans, showcasing how many people are affected by cancer.

Fans loved King Charles’ message, with one sharing, “Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright.” Many fans shared colored heart emojis on Instagram.

Royal family fans remark about World Cancer Day and King Charles’s message. Pic credit: @theroyalfamily/Instagram

Another fan said, “Such a beautiful message,” while one said, “Love this!” One last sample in the conversation said, “This is such a nice video.”

Fans loved King Charles’ message on World Cancer Day. Pic credit: @theroyalfamily/Instagram

Kate shared her message honoring World Cancer Day

Kate has been in treatment for her cancer and has something to say to everyone on World Cancer Day, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”

Kate was able to celebrate her cancer’s remission with a skiing trip with her family last month. She seems to take her advice by nurturing her loved ones.

The fact that everyone either knows of someone with cancer or has battled it themselves highlights how important it is to help fund research to help find cures.