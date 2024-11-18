King Charles and Queen Camilla say goodbye to a beloved family member

King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing the loss of one of their favorite family members, and fans are reaching out with comments of love and support.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have faced a challenging year with the news that King Charles had cancer, sidelining the monarch while he recovered.

King Charles received weekly cancer treatments and paused them only because of a trip to Australia and Samoa, which he undertook with Queen Camilla.

After this trip, during which Monsters and Critics confirmed that different state leaders snubbed King Charles in the controversial visit, news came out that a family member was sick and needed urgent care.

Loving animals is a trait among the royals that goes back farther than Queen Elizabeth and her love of Pembroke Welsh Corgis and dorgis (dachshund-corgi mixes), and sadly, one of the family pets has passed away.

Queen Camilla’s beloved pet dog, Beth, a rescued Jack Russell Terrier, passed away, leaving a massive hole in her and King Charles’s hearts.

Fans reach out to Queen Camilla with condolences over the news of Beth’s passing

The Royal Family posted an Instagram statement detailing what happened with Beth: “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.”

The Standard reports that Beth had a tumor that could not be treated and had to be put down over the weekend, prompting the Palace to share the statement, including several photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla with their dog, Beth.

The organization Queen Camilla rescued Beth from, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, said on Instagram, “Thank you for giving Beth the most wonderful life and always supporting rescue. Rest in peace, Beth.”

The fashion designer Donatella Versace said, “I am so sorry for your loss—and the loss of the great unconditional love and loyalty.” She then signed the heartwarming message, “Donatella.”

Other fans, over 2000 in total, continued to share their condolences. One said, “Your Majesties gave Beth such an incredible life, and she will be forever grateful to you for your love and for raising awareness for rescue dogs.”

It is always hard to lose a beloved family member like a pet, and it is perhaps harder when they get sick, and there are no other options to get them well again.

Royal Family Updates:

Prince Harry appeared unexpectedly at the Grey Cup in Vancouver, Canada, and spoke about his Invictus Games.

Queen Camilla, who is now mourning her beloved dog, was forced to stay home due to doctor’s orders, while Kate Middleton attended the Remembrance Day festivities recently.

Prince William visited Ulster University recently to promote their program in Northern Ireland.

Celebrating the people, skills and facilities at the heart of Northern Ireland's creative industries.



Whether it's training the next generation of talent or paving the way for those who never envisaged a creative career to learn the skills they need to thrive, courses like this… pic.twitter.com/rxK6iTz70M — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2024

He even tried out a sustainable bike while checking out the facilities.