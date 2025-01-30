King Charles and his ‘plan B’ could change the monarchy forever

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has impacted several lives over the last year, and it seems it may continue to affect them.

While King Charles retreated from public royal life as he recovered from surgery, Kate Middleton’s health battles sidelined her.

These events caused several other royals to step up and fill in even as Prince William was careful to care for Kate and cover events for his dad, King Charles.

Queen Camilla and Princess Royal, Princess Anne, 77 and 74 years old, respectively, stepped up to shoulder the load more while King Charles healed.

The pace at which King Charles and the other aging royals work cannot continue indefinitely, necessitating a future change in the monarchy’s face.

A royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, now details a “plan B” for King Charles and his want for a slimmed-down monarchy.

King Charles needs a ‘plan B’ to help the monarchy

When King Charles ascended the throne, he made it clear that he wanted a slimmed-down monarchy to save costs, and now, with everyone aging with health concerns thrown in, something needs to change.

Even though Kate is doing better, she is still not back full-time, and Princess Anne isn’t in excellent health; King Charles may need to call in other, younger royals to fill in the gaps.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for The Sun, has thoughts on a “plan B” for King Charles to consider that may also change the monarchy forever.

“We’ve got Princess Anne, who’s about to turn 75 but still carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. We’ve got the Edinburghs. We’ve got the Waleses, but with the princess having gone through her health journey, her workload has been reduced over the past year. So there’s got to be a plan B. We may have to look at something different.”

She said that the idea of a trimmed-down monarchy may need to change and that King Charles should use the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, both in their thirties with all of the vim and vigor that comes with that young age, could be a great “plan B” to help King Charles fulfill all royal duties each year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are still the face of the monarchy

Even if several of the younger generation started to fulfill more royal duties, King Charles and Queen Camilla would continue in their roles as the face of the monarchy.

The royal family’s Instagram recently featured a photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla at an official function for the Parliament and the House of Lords.

Whatever the King decides to do in the future, he will continue to serve his subjects as much as he can in the United Kingdom.