Kim Kardashian reportedly feels ‘violated’ amid claims Kanye West shared nudes with Adidas employees

Kim Kardashian reportedly felt "violated" after claims arose that her ex-husband, Kayne West, shared private photos of her with Adidas employees.

An insider alleged that Kim Kardashian felt “violated” after Adidas staff claimed that her ex-husband, Kayne West, showed them explicit pictures of her. Kardashian was reportedly looking into the allegations further after they arose this past Wednesday.

Kardashian’s response has only been rumored by insiders as she has not publicly responded to the allegations. West has not commented on the allegations either.

According to the insider, though, Kardashian was trying to probe the situation. She wanted to find out what photos the staff claimed to have seen to confirm if the allegations are true.

The validity of the claims hasn’t been proven. However, it isn’t the first disturbing allegation raised against West, who has been involved in countless controversies in recent months.

The allegations of him sharing Kardashian’s photos was just one of several complaints levied at him as Adidas staff accused him of misconduct. However, multiple staff members claimed to have seen the explicit images of Kardashian.

According to Us Weekly, the insider said “Kim is disgusted. She feels violated and horrified.”

Adidas staff accused Kanye West of showing them Kim Kardashian’s nudes

The scandal first came to light on November 23, when several Adidas employees penned an open letter to the company’s management team. The letter was titled, The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.

West has collaborated with Adidas since 2015 and ran the shoe line Yeezy Adidas with them. He was dropped from the partnership last month after making anti-Semitic remarks, but now employees claim that Adidas failed to protect them for years from West’s misconduct.

As a result, they penned the letter to management and shared it with Rolling Stone, sparking an investigation. They claimed that West used intimidation and mind games on them and fostered an environment of fear and abuse.

Allegedly, he had a habit of sharing explicit NSFW content with his staff. He would play pornography during meetings, make sexualized comments towards female staff, and allegedly showed explicit photos and videos of his then-wife Kardashian.

The staff also claimed that management was aware of West’s misconduct and inappropriate behavior. However, they allegedly refused to hold West accountable for his actions.

Adidas staff wrote the letter as a call to action for Adidas to acknowledge and address the environment that West created and to prevent such a situation from happening again.

Why did Adidas end its partnership with West?

It is unclear if those staff allegations played into the termination of West’s partnership. However, Adidas first took action on October 7, 2022, when they announced that they were reviewing their partnership with West.

The decision was made after West made a slew of anti-Semitic remarks across social media, which have now been deleted. He also wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

While the company didn’t list these incidents, they said the partnership was under review to ensure it was “rooted in mutual respect and shared values.” Meanwhile, West responded to the news in a now-deleted post where he stated, “I AM ADIDAS,” and claimed the company stole his designs.

By October 25, Adidas had decided to split with West. According to Washington Post, they stated, “[Adidas] does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

The decision was a bold one, considering it will cost the company an estimated $250 million. The staff members who penned the open letter questioned if the company could’ve made the split sooner.

While West’s behavior already cost him his Yeezy deal, former staff and Kardashian may need more answers from West and Adidas after the shocking allegations of his workplace misconduct.