Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault after police probe

Kevin Spacey at the Baby Driver premiere in London, England. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault against three men by the British Crown Prosecution Service.

In addition, the American actor faces one charge of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The development follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police, who investigated allegations made against the former Hollywood star.

Once one of Hollywood’s most highly-regarded talents, Spacey saw his career collapse after various claims were made against the actor.

The 62-year-old, who was suspended from his lead role in Netflix hit series House of Cards after the accusations emerged, denies the allegations against him.

Producers of Spacey’s upcoming film offer him support

The producers of Peter Five Eight, a film starring Kevin Spacey, released a statement insinuating that the allegations are connected to his comeback to acting.

“While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen,” the statement reads according to Deadline.

The movie is available to buy at the Cannes movie festival, in an attempted comeback for the actor after five years off-screen.

As previously mentioned on Monsters and Critics, Spacey played a small role in an Italian movie last year.

The statement from Peter Five Eight’s producers continued with them encouraging the legal process to play out in court.

“The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal.”

The CPS statement also acknowledges that the 62-year-old actor is innocent until proven guilty.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The five offenses he stands accused of committing occurred between March 2005 and April 2013.

British authorities ‘want Kevin Spacey to return to the UK’

The British Home Office reportedly wants The Usual Suspects actor, who is currently in the US, to return to the country so he can be formally charged.

The Guardian reports that an official with knowledge of the matter said the UK will seek formal extradition if he does not return voluntarily.

If he does not travel to the UK of his own volition, US marshalls would have to detain the actor to begin the formal process of extradition. Spacey had not released a statement on the latest developments at the time of writing.