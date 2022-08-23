Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes pose in all white with their wives for Bennifer wedding

Kevin and Jason at Bennifer’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes accompanied by their wives, posed for a photo at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding. Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer dressed in a boho style to celebrate the occasion, while Jason Mewes and his wife went for a more classic look.

The couples chose all white for the wedding. Smith posted the photo to Twitter the weekend of the wedding, saying it’s the most formal he’s dressed since he was seven years old.

The director wore a snapback cap with white dress shorts and a vest and blazer top. His wife, Jennifer Smith, wore shades, sandals, and a white boho-style dress.

Followers of Smith responded to his tweet, saying how good they looked in the photo. Jason Mewes retweeted the post.

Mewes dressed in a white button-up and slacks with white sneakers to match. He posed with his wife in his arms.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding was the weekend of August, 19th in Georgia. The twice-married couple remarried after a 13-year split.

“He always wears the same outfit…”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s history

Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, remarried her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple were engaged in the early 2000s but split in 2004.

Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, don’t share any children but are step-parents to each other’s children from previous relationships. The couple started dating again in 2021.

J.Lo had relationships with other celebrities such as Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben also had relationships with other actresses, such as ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez starred in Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez finished a film this year with Owen Wilson as her co-star. The film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Lopez plays a famous recording artist who is giving a concert. At this concert, she was supposed to become engaged.

Unfortunately, news broke out during the concert that her boyfriend was caught cheating. As a reaction to this news, Kat (played by J.Lo) see’s a fan sign saying, “Marry Me.”

She then says yes to marrying the man holding the sign, who happens to be Charlie, a single Dad (played by Owen Wilson) who never intended to attend the concert. This film was released on the streaming platform Peacock on February 11.