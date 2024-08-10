Kelly Osbourne jokes about her weight loss on Millionaire after Ozempic rumors

Kelly Osbourne appeared on a recent Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? episode and didn’t shy away from making a joke about her weight loss.

Kelly was a contestant on Millionaire’s new celebrity pairs format, as she appeared with her famous brother, Jack Osbourne.

Also on the episode were friends Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and Davionte “Gata” Ganter, who appear on the series Dave.

During the new version of Millionaire, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the celebrity pairs try to advance up the board to win money, all the way to $1 million at the top.

However, they don’t take that money for themselves and instead are playing for charities of their choice.

As Kelly and Jack reached one of their questions, it fittingly played right into Kelly’s hand to joke about her body transformation after headlines about Ozempic.

Kelly Osbourne joked about her weight loss on Millionaire

During Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Jack and Kelly quickly advanced up the board until the $8,000 question.

“Approved in the 1970s to treat high blood pressure, the drug minoxidil was ‘repurposed’ after many patients who took it experienced what side effect?” Jimmy asked them.

The four answers included “Increased libido, Substantial weight loss, Improved sleep quality, and Excessive hair growth.”

After hearing the question, they weren’t entirely sure which of the four choices was the correct answer, although they both said they thought it was “A.”

Kelly and Jack Osbourne review answers for the $8,000 question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Pic credit: ABC

However, the brother and sister decided to use a 50/50 Lifeline. That gave them “Substantial weight loss” and “Excessive hair growth.”

“Ohhh, I’m so glad we did that,” Kelly said since their pick for the answer got removed.

“It’s definitely not weight loss because I would have heard of it,” Kelly said to her brother, with some of the audience laughing.

“I’m telling you, Jack, if it was weight loss, I’d know,” she reiterated moments later.

They were still unsure, so they used their Ask the Audience Lifeline, with 64 percent of the audience choosing “Excessive hair growth.”

They went with the majority vote and chose “D” as their final answer, which was correct.

The celebrity duo ended up leaving with $32,000 for their charity after failing to answer the $64,000 question correctly.

Kelly recently denied using Ozempic for weight loss

Kelly’s joke on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? arrives on the heels of her impressive body transformation. She previously revealed she’d lost 85 pounds, and her slender appearance on Millionaire gave further proof of that weight loss.

However, speculation about how they did it tends to arrive when celebrities lose weight and seriously change their appearance. According to People, Kelly addressed circulating rumors she used Ozempic for her transformation.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Ozempic,” she said, referring to her famous mother, Sharon Osborne.

She shared that she needed to lose weight due to a high risk of getting diabetes after giving birth to her and her partner, Slipknot member Sid Wilson’s daughter Sidney, in 2022.

“I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during the pregnancy otherwise I was at a higher risk of getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and rapidly lost weight,” she said.

She told People in January that diet and exercise were the way she lost all the weight.

The Millionaire question about helpful side effects is ironic because Ozempic first arrived as a Type 2 diabetes medication to control blood glucose levels. However, people later discovered that it also aided in weight loss, leading many people, including celebrities, to use it for that purpose.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.