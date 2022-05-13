Kelly Osbourne, 37, announces first pregnancy, tells fans she is ‘ecstatic’

Kelly Osbourne pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Osbourne shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child. The former reality TV star made the pregnancy announcement as any modern celebrity would– through social media!

Kelly posted a photo with an ultrasound where she revealed the big news. While this is the first child for Kelly, it won’t be the first grandchildren for her famous parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The two have three grandchildren, thanks to their son, Jack Osbourne.

Kelly will be a first-time parent with her longtime friend, Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne announces her first pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a selfie. A blue-haired Kelly shared a photo as she posed with an ultrasound. The ultrasound is that of her soon-to-be-child.

Kelly tagged her baby daddy, who also posted an ultrasound on his Instagram. The famous expecting father is Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Kelly received tons of love from fans and famous friends.

Paris Hilton wrote words of congratulation, “So happy for you sis!!! Congratulations! Love you!”

Former The Hills star Audrina Patridge commented, “congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you your going to be such an amazing momma.”

David Furnish wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

Pic credit: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Who is Kelly Osbourne’s boyfriend?

Many people may be out of the loop regarding Kelly Osbourne’s dating situation.

Kelly Osbourne is dating the DJ from the band Slipknot. His name is Sid Wilson, and the two went social media public on Valentine’s Day. Sid shared a picture with Kelly and wrote a heartwarming caption to celebrate his love for her.

He wrote in the caption, “There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

Kelly and Sid have known each other for more than 22 years.

Slipknot appeared on the Ozzfest tour in 1999, which Kelly’s parents, Ozzy and Sharon, produced each year. Sid and Kelly met at the festival and remained friends. In January, Kelly was on hand to celebrate Sid’s 45th birthday, and a source shared the two were happy together.

Congratulations to the expecting couple!