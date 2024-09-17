Kate Middleton’s act of charity is welcome news following a terrible theft

Kate Middleton has shared an exciting update that she is finished with her preventative cancer treatments and will be focusing on staying cancer-free.

This news comes after months of worry and speculation from her fans about her health after her planned abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Kate has also shared that she will selectively resume her royal duties without much fanfare. She has revealed that she doesn’t know how she will feel on any given day and cannot commit too far ahead.

Rather than announcing events and having royal fans disappointed if Kate feels too under the weather, Kensington Palace often does not give advance notice.

Kate has been monitoring the work close to her heart, her charities and patronages, and one heinous act that hurt one caught her eye.

The Independent reports that thieves ransacked one charity in Southwark, a food bank that helps feed the hungry. Over $3000 of stolen goods and an untold amount of damages were perpetrated by hooligans.

Kate’s secret act of kindness was outed by Pecan

Pecan, a charity located in Peckham, which happens to be in south-east London, outed Kate and her husband, Prince William’s generous gift following a group of thieves’ burglary of the food and items.

Pecan shared a “huge thank you” to Kate and Prince William and revealed that they donated an unnamed sum after over 3k food supplies were stolen.

One fan shared a gif of two hands making a heart after the loving gift was mentioned on social media.

Other Royal family fans thanked Prince William and Kate, with one saying, “That’s just a lovely thing to do in response to that desperate act.”

Another fan thanked the “Prince and Princess of Wales,” calling them “always so nice and generous.” Another fan said it was “nice of them.”

One last fan in the sample called it a “Beautiful gesture” from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Royal Family fans react to the news that Kate Middleton and Prince William donated to a charity after a heinous theft. Pic credit: @Pecan121a/X

