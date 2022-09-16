Kate Middleton reveals how her children reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton revealed how her children are handling the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

It’s been over a week now since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and the world is still reeling from the news that the beloved monarch is gone.

However, while the world mourns the longest reigning monarch in British history, it shouldn’t be forgotten that she was also a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother within the royal family.

Her family has been united in grief this week and has done so in an extremely public way, stepping out for walkabouts to meet mourners, and walking behind her coffin in a procession through London as her body was taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall.

Even Prince William and Prince Harry, whose relationship is the worst it’s ever been, were joined by their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as they met mourners outside Windsor Castle.

Among all the grief and cold relations between the brothers at war are the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 3, who have had a hard time comprehending what is going on.

It can be difficult to explain death to children, and despite their privileged life, it’s no different for William and Kate who have to explain the death of their “granny” to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The pair took part in a walkabout in Sandringham yesterday and appeared to be in better spirits than last week when news of the Queen’s death was still very fresh and raw.

Kate Middleton was overheard telling mourners how her children reacted to the Queen’s death

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah revealed via Twitter that Kate was heard telling well-wishers how her children reacted to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. She claimed the Princess of Wales said Prince George understands that the Queen has died, but Charlotte and Louis less so.

Pic credit: @RoyaNikkhah/Twitter

Another mourner, speaking to the BBC’s Jo Black, said, “My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange.”

The new Prince and Princess of Wales updated their Instagram with a photo of themselves looking at flowers, cards, and various tributes outside Sandringham. They thanked those who showed up to see them, writing in the caption, “Thank you to everyone in Sandringham today.”

Prince William shared a personal tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

William also shared a personal tribute to his grandmother with a statement on Instagram in which he talked about the guidance he received from his grandmother, and poignantly wrote, “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

It’s been a long week for the royal family and will culminate in the Queen’s funeral on Monday, which will take place in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey, followed by a private family ceremony. She will be buried at Windsor next to the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as her parents and sister.