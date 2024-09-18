Kate Middleton returns to work as Prince William longs for a ‘European adventure’

Having a spouse go through any health emergency, let alone a cancer scare, is hard on any marriage, even royal marriages.

Kate Middleton has been battling to regain her health following preventative cancer treatments this year, and her husband, Prince William, has stayed right by her side throughout all of it.

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne seemed to be the only working royals at one point this year. They stepped in for an ailing King Charles while Kate and Prince William were also out.

Prince William slowed his schedule to care for his wife and give their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as much normalcy as possible.

King Charles resumed his official duties despite his continued weekly treatments for cancer, and Kate followed suit.

Kate recently shared that she will return to her duties if her health allows and has admitted that she doesn’t know what each day will bring.

While Kate is back to work, Prince William wants an ‘adventure’

Prince William has faced something that no spouse ever wants, and that is the unknown of a severe health scare for his wife, and yet the couple appears happy and loving in videos.

Kate and Prince William shared a video of their family. In it, Kate revealed that her treatments have ceased, and she is “focusing on staying cancer-free,” as Monsters and Critics have reported.

The Independent reports that since then, Kate has returned to working on her patronages and charities. The event that she attended was her first royal working event since her illness.

Kate attended an event at Windsor Castle and was listed in the Court Circular, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

While Kate may be willing to return to work, her husband, Prince William, may not be keen.

Prince William, who has made a stir by keeping his beard, has sent an announcement on his Instagram temporary feed that ends with him hoping for “another European adventure” for his team, the Aston Villa Football Club.

In the message, he said the last time they had won in the top European competition was before he was born, and he wants it to happen again.

Prince William has shared that he is looking ‘towards another European adventure.’ Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

In the note signed W for William, the prince also expressed his sympathy for the recent death of one of the players, Gary Shaw.

Perhaps Prince William is simply expressing his desire to spend more time without the responsibilities of a working royal and more time just being Kate’s husband.

King Charles sends a thank you to everyone who has written

Many have written to the palace to share their well-wishes for King Charles and Kate Middleton, as they have had their health woes this year.

King Charles thanked those who sent messages. A short video on the Royal Family’s Instagram account explains how the mail works for the palace.

The video is captioned, “Thank you to everyone who has written to the Royal Family in the past year.”