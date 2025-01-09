Kate Middleton fans remind her they are all ‘behind’ her as she celebrates her birthday

Kate Middleton, who has expressed her gratitude to the healthcare workers who help cancer patients like herself, is celebrating something else this month.

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday on January 9, and everyone is sending her messages of support and love on her special day.

Kate has gone through a lot since her last birthday, with surgery and preventative cancer treatments taking place over the past year.

The Royal family at large has been through much last year with King Charles and his cancer diagnosis, Princess Anne’s hospitalization, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, undergoing a mastectomy.

And, as Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently lost their beloved dog, Guy.

Despite the traumatic events the royal family endured last year, many celebrate Kate’s birthday by sending messages of love and support.

Prince William’s post to Kate has fans sharing their support

Prince William posted an Instagram post that he captioned, “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W”

Thousands of messages from fans poured in as soon as Prince William posted his touching message to Kate.

Matt Porteous, the photographer of the photo that Prince William shared, sent his wishes for a “wonderful year ahead” as she stays surrounded by family.

Another fan reminded Kate never to forget: “We are all behind you.” Her fans rallied behind her during this last year like they never had before her health scare.

Kate Middleton’s fans congratulate her on her 43rd birthday. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Other fans shared the same sentiments. One said, “I know you will be spoilt today.” Her fans kept sending lovely “Happy Birthday” messages.

Fans wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate is a beloved member of the Royal Family and deserves all the love her fans share for her birthday.

The Heraldry Society shared The Prince and Princess marital escutcheon

The Heraldry Society shared an interesting piece of Kate Middleton’s married history.

Prince William and Kate have an official coat of arms that combines their shields.

Their marital escutcheon is the shield that forms the central part of the coat of arms.

Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Shown is the marital escutcheon of The Prince and Princess. If you like this example of heraldry, why not join our Society, or check out our blog: https://t.co/zo52w0lhnk pic.twitter.com/wRqmWWoniq — The Heraldry Society (@TheHeraldrySoc) January 9, 2025

Queen Elizabeth approved the design of the new coat of arms after Prince William and Kate married.

Happy Birthday, Kate! Let’s hope you have a wonderful day.