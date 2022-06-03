Kate Bosworth shares sweet birthday PDA with Justin Long

Kate Bosworth shared photos to celebrate her boyfriend Justin Long’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Aking31

Kate Bosworth packed on the social media PDA to celebrate Justin Long’s birthday on Thursday.

The Blue Crush star, 39, shared a series of snapshots and an emotional caption to say happy 44th birthday to Justin on Instagram.

Kate posted intimate PDA photos of her and Justin

The couple, who have been photographed showing PDA over the past few months, haven’t particularly been overly active when it comes to posting photos together online.

However, Bosworth did not hold back and shared a carousel of the two kissing, smiling closely while at a restaurant, and intimately embracing on the beach.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged,” Kate wrote in the caption, “but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know.”

“Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” she continued.

“Fine! I’ll start following you,” Justin joked back. “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

Friends and fans gushed over Kate and Justin’s relationship

Friends of Kate and Justin commented on her birthday tribute to let her know how happy they were to see their relationship was no longer being kept quiet.

“Absolutely love this adorable post, and I’m filled with joy that you found each other and also relief that it’s no longer a secret,” Melanie Lynskey wrote.

Rachel Bilson commented, “Beautiful couple!!!! You look so happy!!!”

“My heart bursts for all this happiness @katebosworth!!!! Those smiles that light up the universe!!! Happiest birthday with pure sunshine @justinlong,” one user wrote. Kate commented back, “@staceyjordan01 my sunshine girl I love you madle thank you for inspiring me towards brave love.”

Kate also took the time to let some users know that finding love will be possible for them. “I hope I can find true love like this again one day just like you have @katebosworth,” one user wrote, to which Kate replied – “You will xx.”

“This post makes my heart explode,” another user wrote.

With an overwhelming amount of supportive comments, it seems as if Justin and Kate are surrounded by so much love for their relationship and his 44th year ahead.