Kate Bosworth files for divorce from director husband Michael Polish 

Kate Bosworth filed for divorce from her director husband, Michael Polish last Friday.

The two married in August 2013 in a rural wedding ceremony in Montana and never had children.

From an outside perspective, it was a match made in heaven between two film-related lovers. But when Kate and Michael separated last August, it was clear there was trouble in paradise.

Last month, Kate was packing on the PDA with actor Justin Long, seemingly sealing the fate of her marriage.

This August would mark nine years of marriage for the actor and director couple. The actress took nearly a year to file for divorce, possibly to ensure she made the right decision, or it could be Kate’s jam-packed schedule, evident on her IMDB page.

Kate has multiple projects in the works, including three films in post-production with release dates this year.

TMZ reported that Kate made her decision final with a filing at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

Kate Bosworth’s 2022 movie roles

Kate Bosworth is having somewhat of a comeback, although it is debatable that she went anywhere at all. She has three films in post-production with slated release dates this year: Sentinel, The Locksmith, and The Enforcer.

Kate appears in a Malachi Smyth-directed film called Sentinel, a futuristic sci-fi film about soldiers stranded on Earth.

Kate also appears in The Locksmith with Ryan Phillippe, Ving Rhames, and Kaylee Bryant. The thriller tells the tale of a freshly-released prisoner who attempts to reconnect with family.

Kate stars in The Enforcer with Antonio Banderas, Alexis Ren, and Natalie Burn in a thriller involving cybersex trafficking and a femme fatale boss.

Kate Bosworth is allegedly dating actor Justin Long

The news of Kate Bosworth was no surprise to those who have followed the actress on social media.

Kate shared photos kissing the actor on her social media and wrote a heartwarming caption about her reported lover.

She wrote in the caption, “You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛 Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

With her divorce on its way to legitimacy, Kate and Justin could open up about their alleged romance.