Kardashian fans react to Kylie Jenner’s new campaign: ‘She looks like she’s in pain’

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to questions about what work she’s had work done on her face, with fans pointing out the distinct changes in her appearance over the years.

The 26-year-old has been a reality TV mainstay since first appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family in 2007.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister took to Instagram to share photos promoting her Sprinter vodka soda merchandise line.

As has become the case with the Kardashians over the years, there were many comments from fans.

Kylie wore a wet tank top and white shorts in a series of snaps shared to Instagram.

The Kardashians have many social media followers, so it isn’t surprising that Kylie is using her Instagram account to promote this latest business endeavor.

Fans wonder why Kylie looks uncomfortable

We’re sure a good chunk of her 398 million (!) followers will have laid eyes on the snap and know more about the company, which is precisely what she’s going for here.

One critic wondered “why she looks so uncomfortable smiling.”

“She looks like she in pain,” the fan added.

Over the years, there has been much debate amongst her rabid fanbase about what she’s done to her face.

Understandably, faces change somewhat as people age, but many of Kylie’s fans are convinced she’s gone under the knife on countless occasions.

Of course, Kylie has consistently shut this discourse down, claiming that aside from fillers, she’s all-natural.

“Your face looks a little bit different. I don’t know why,” another fan wrote.

It’s possible that filters are being used in the photos to alter Kylie’s appearance somewhat because most celebrities are fans of filters nowadays.

It’s always difficult to tell if filters are being used because technology is so advanced nowadays.

Either way, Kylie has plenty of people wondering whether she’s made any changes, and she’s staying mum about it.

A second fan pointed out that they felt her “face looks so different.”

Kylie could address the critics on The Kardashians

Perhaps Kylie will address the comments surrounding the campaign on The Kardashians Season 6.

Hulu confirmed this month that the family’s hit reality series had been renewed for a sixth season.

Even better? 20 new episodes have been ordered, double what every other season of the show has had in the past.

It turns out many people are still interested in their lives, even after all these years.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus at Hulu. Seasons 6 is expected to premiere in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-5 on Hulu.