Kanye West shocks fans with bloody lip and bruises as he wears mouth guard at fashion week

Kanye West is on hand for Paris Fashion Week but his facial injuries have fans talking. Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Kanye West, 45, stunned the crowd at Paris fashion week as he appeared with a bloody lip and bruises all over his face.

The Donda rapper showed up to the Balenciaga fashion show with a black hoodie with a grey shirt under it. He added a “2023” cap in all white lettering, and a Balenciaga mouth guard to complete the look.

While the injuries looked gruesome at first glance, luckily, they were nothing to worry about. West was opening for Balenciaga’s Paris fashion show, and the bruises were simply an added accessory for the show.

This was a big modeling debut for the rapper. He was seen opening the show sporting a more military-inspired outfit.

While he kept the hoodie, and mouth guard with the “2023” cap, the Yeezy star add an oversized utility jacket with the word “security” in bright white lettering.

He paired the outfit with sleek leather pants and black gloves as he trudged through the mud-filled Balenciaga runway.

Kanye west walking backstage of the “mud show” sporting notable bruises. Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

The Balenciaga mud show was a surprise to all

The show was a site to see as most attendees were surprised to see Kanye West modeling for the fashion brand.

Attendees watched the “mud show” in a warehouse covered in thick black mud from the floor to the walls. With deep pits and pools of water, the fashion show gave a swamp-like appeal.

In his notes, Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, explained the set by saying: “Decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind… The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for the truth and being down to earth. Let us let everyone be anyone and make love, not war.”

Kanye West is no stranger to Balenciaga

Kanye West’s Yeezy announced in January that they would be working with Balenciaga. The two brands were set to work together on the Yeezy Gap collaboration creating clothing and shoes for the Gap Brand.

However, last month the Hurricane rapper cut ties with the Gap brand due to contractual obligations not being met, leaving fans unaware of where the Yeezy and Balenciaga brands stood with each other.

West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also has strong ties with the brand. Kardashian is the face of Balenciaga’s fall line, making it a rarity not to see her wearing the designer at red carpet events.

She also appeared in their couture show in July, with other well-known celebrities walking the show as well. While the two have had tumultuous arguments over social media, all seems to be well as their daughter, North West, as well Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were in attendance at the show.