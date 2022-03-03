K. Michelle trends after flashing the crowd during Can You Stand The Rain performance at recent concert

K. Michelle flashed fans during a recent concert— here’s what she had to say about it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Actress and singer K. Michelle knows how to show fans a good time no matter what the occasion is.

While many fans first met her on Love & Hip Hop, K. Michelle now has her own show, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, and has been working on her music.

The singer’s next album, I’m The Problem, is set to release later this year, but the star released something else on stage at a recent concert.

K. Michelle was sitting down while singing Can You Stand The Rain. Without missing a beat, the star pulled her shirt down and flashed the audience for a brief second before putting her shirt back in its place.

After some social media silence, K. Michelle is back on Twitter and has posted one tweet about the flashing incident.

K. Michelle tweets flashing fans at concert

The 39-year-old singer performed in Houston a few days ago when she pulled her top down and flashed her fans.

The internet immediately ate up the performance, and her flash went viral. Some people were left confused by the stunt, but others think it’s perfectly K. Michelle.

Although she was quiet about it for a few days, K. Michelle took to Twitter to comment on showing her breasts on stage.

The singer quote-retweeted someone saying, “I don’t understand this one,” with a video clip where the singer flashed the audience.

K. Michelle gave her own two cents in response to the person, writing, “What the f**k is for you to understand. I’ve been on MY STAGE, flashing MY FANS, for over 6 years now every show. If you have never been there or understand that’s your problem not mine. Now do you understand that?”

Later, she shared another tweet. It’s not confirmed whether or not the second statement is related to her flashing her audience, but fans speculate that it is.

Regardless, her tweet shows she’s still being her authentic self. It reads, “When will they understand IDC if they get it. I get it! I will live my life exactly how I want and be exactly who I am. I don’t take in suggestions or opinions on who Kimberly IS or Should be.”

Throughout the ordeal, fans have stayed by Michelle’s side. Many fans have tweeted their support for the singer on Twitter, saying that her actions are perfectly unique to her and that if people aren’t fans, they don’t get it.

Fans react to K. Michelle flashing her audience

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to discuss K. Michelle and the flashing incident.

Some fans wrote more heartfelt messages, one writing, “I love @kmichelle free spirited attitude unapologetic self.”

However, others stuck closer to the topic at hand, one writing that they think Michelle’s breasts are “perfect.”

K. Michelle herself was quick to put down fans who didn’t understand her or get why she did it. This singer’s authenticity won’t be watered down, regardless of the flak she may receive online.

In K. Michelle’s case, it seems like she has an army of fans that will support her regardless of what she does, and they seem to outnumber her critics.