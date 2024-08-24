Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome first child

And baby makes three!

Justin and Hailey Bieber are the proud new parents to their first child.

The couple announced their son’s birth on Friday night.

Justin and Hailey have named their newborn son Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin uploaded a photo of little Jack’s foot on Instagram to share the exciting news.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Hailey’s hand cradled the tiny newborn’s foot in the pic, which was captioned, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻”

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to reshare Justin’s post.

In the caption of her upload, Hailey wrote, “Jack Blues,” along with a teddy bear emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Hailey shared Justin’s post in her Story and captioned it with their son’s name. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey have not shared Jack Blues’s birth date or any other details about his birth at this time.

Hailey subtly announced her pregnancy in May 2024

Baby Jack’s arrival comes three months after his parents announced they were expecting.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Justin and Hailey shared the news they were going to be first-time parents in a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram.

In the post, Hailey wore a white lace dress, which accentuated her growing baby bump, for an outdoor photoshoot.

Justin and Hailey shared a kiss in what appeared to be an outdoor wedding vow renewal ceremony.

The post wasn’t captioned, allowing the footage of Hailey’s baby bump to do the talking.

Rumors swirled that Hailey and Justin were expecting a baby last year

Last summer, there was speculation that Hailey was pregnant. When Hailey began sharing photos of herself only from the waist up and donned baggy clothing, her fans got to thinking.

Amid the rumors, a TikToker named Kyle Marisa Roth claimed she had proof that the Biebers were trying to have a baby.

Reportedly, Hailey was “consulting with a fertility specialist in December” and seeing a specialist OB/GYN, which resulted in her getting “that Bieber in the oven.”

Videos of Hailey and Justin at the time featured the couple abstaining from alcohol and Hailey seemingly hiding her midsection, which fueled the pregnancy rumors.

Hailey admitted she was ‘scared’ to have a baby with Justin

In May 2023, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Hailey admitted she was “scared” to have kids with Justin.

“I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” Hailey told the outlet.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she added. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”