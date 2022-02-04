Julia Fox birthday celebration with Kanye West in NYC caught on video posted to social media

Julia Fox and Kanye West caught on camera while celebrating Julia Fox’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox and her friends celebrated her 32nd birthday with a night on the town in New York City, complete with Kanye West’s presence.

The Aquarius star was spotted wearing black leather pants, matching gloves, and a tiny black leather bandeau. The outfit completely matches the aesthetic Fox has been dedicated to since her relationship with Kanye West went public.

Kanye West and Julia Fox caught in sweet embrace in Tiktok video

Jeremy O. Harris caught the couple in a sweet embrace and promptly posted the video to Tiktok. In the short video, it appears Kanye West is arriving to the celebration.

The video starts with Harris adjusting his hair before turning the camera toward Fox and West, declaring, “Happy birthday Julia!”

Fox looks over her shoulder at Harris as Kanye wraps his arms around her for a romantic embrace.

The rapper appears to be wearing matching black leather and oversized boots, similar to the outfit he wore at Paris Fashion Week.

According to PEOPLE, “Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends.”

Kanye West gifted Julia Fox and her friends Birkin bags

Actress Tommy Dorfman captured several photos of the extravagant night and posted them to her Instagram, including a photo where Julia Fox poses with her friends as they show off their new Birkin bags, courtesy of Kanye.

Julia Fox and her friends seem to be thrilled with Kanye West and his gifts, but some fans wonder if West has an ulterior motive. Although some speculate he’s showing off now to try to make Kim Kardashian jealous, others believe it’s one of Julia Fox’s past romances that has the rapper going all-out.

Julia Fox was previously linked to the rapper Drake, Kanye West’s alleged musical nemesis. Given their past relationship, many fans believe that Kanye West is showing Julia Fox he can do better than Drake when it comes to showering her with gifts.

Other fans believe that Fox is simply with West for his money, despite her denying these claims.

She explained on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, “I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'”

While these speculations haven’t been addressed by Fox or West, fans believe there may be some truth to those rumors. However, if you ask Fox, their relationship is natural and just makes sense.