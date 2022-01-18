Julia Fox apologizes for calling ex-husband Peter Artemiev a ‘deadbeat’ amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Julia Fox and Kanye West’s steamy new romance has been making headlines, but Julia Fox still has some loose-ends from her past marriage to tie up.

In an effort to make amends, Julia Fox publicly announced her apology to her ex-husband for her past insults and is looking to move forward in navigating co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Fox’s apology to Peter Artemiev

HuffPost reports that Julia Fox apologized to Peter Artemiev on last week’s Forbidden Fruits podcast.

Back in December, the actress made a series of Instagram stories where she called Artemiev a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic.” The posts have since been deleted, but the impact of her words was harder to fix than a simple delete.

The two share a baby, Valentino, who just turned a year old on January 17, 2022.

On the podcast, she said, “All I want to say is, I’m sorry. You’re not a deadbeat. I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

After some reflection, Fox acknowledged that she wasn’t really mad at Artemiev, but had unintentionally directed her frustration on him. Her real frustration stems from the struggles of co-parenting their son during the pandemic.

She explained that “Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever. And my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘That b**** won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped.”

Although there has not been a reported comment from Peter Artemiev regarding her apology, it sounds like Julia Fox is ready and willing to make amends to do the best for their child, no matter what.

The Sun reports that Peter Artemiev is a private pilot who keeps his personal life very private. Artemiev’s private nature is a stark contrast to Julia Fox’s new love interest, Ye, otherwise known as Kanye West.

Julia Fox and Kanye West’s steamy romance

Julia Fox called up Interview Magazine this past week for a new segment titled Fox News. This interview gives an inside look to Julia Fox and Kanye West’s new relationship.

The pair were spotted cuddled together in the presence of Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown on January 13, 2022.

Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/hHghe4IpdB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 13, 2022

In her interview with Interview Magazine, Fox notes that she had plans with Madonna and invited Ye since they knew each other. Mayweather and Brown showed up as well along with several other people.

They ended up at a warehouse in L.A. where Ye started playing Zola, and after a few moments, everyone stopped talking and began watching, much to Fox’s surprise.

When asked who was there, Fox said, “Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, Naomi Campbell, the actor from the new Batman, Cam’ron, Jack Donoghue from Salem, Andrew Richardson from Richardson magazine, Richie Shazam, all my friends came. Richie ate sashimi with Marilyn Manson and they had a really nice heart-to-heart.”

After the movie, they went to a music video shoot and then back to their hotel- and she said the paparazzi have been following her ever since.

Ye has been making headlines for his reaction to Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson, but his feelings for his ex-wife don’t seem to be inhibiting his new relationship.

However, Fox is enthralled with her new romance. Ye always delivers what he promises, including an entire hotel room filled with an entirely new wardrobe. When it comes to her romance with Ye, she says she feels “really safe with him” and it was an “instant natural organic attraction and connection.”

Regardless of their individual pasts and exes, the photos in her interview with Interview Magazine show a new side of the two and their feelings for each other. It’s a common saying that when one door closes, another one opens, and this seems to be the case for Julia Fox and Kanye West.